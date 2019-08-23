Meghan Markle posts cryptic Instagram in wake of private jet controversy

Meghan Markle posted a picture of somes cakes made by the bakery featured in her Vogue issue. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex recently sparked backlash for using private jets

Meghan Markle has posted one of her first Instagram posts since the controversy surrounding her private jet usage, depicting a number of cakes with phrases like 'stay strong' adorned on them.

The Duchess of Sussex, who sparked huge backlash last week when she, Prince Harry and baby Archie used a number of private jets to travel on their holidays - despite preaching about climate change.





Meghan Markle and Prince caused controversy after using a number of private jets. Picture: Getty

After Elton John defended her in a series of tweets, Meghan has posted a photo of cakes made by a 'sustainable grassroots organisation' that she included in the Vogue issue she guest edited.

The cakes have phrases like 'stay strong' and 'you are worthy' adorned on them.

She wrote alongside it: Today we shine a spotlight on @LuminaryBakery and the amazing women of this inspiring and sustainable grassroots organisation.

“What they’ve created at Luminary Bakery is exceptional - it’s a space for baking, healing and rebuilding. When I visited earlier this year I was struck by how the baking, itself, is a means of therapy for these women - which in many ways makes complete sense - feeling they had no control over their lives based on their previous (and often harrowing) circumstances, they found comfort in the measured nature of baking.





"Mixing equal parts of one ingredient and another could yield the perfect dessert, but the act of doing so provided personal balance. So while the baked goods are absolutely delicious, it’s the story of how the program at Luminary reshapes lives through baking that is the actual icing on the cake.”