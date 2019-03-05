Meghan Markle cradles baby bump as she dresses in silver brocade dress and white coat for event at Buckingham Palace alongside Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince William joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at Buckingham Palace for the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be expecting to welcome their first baby any day now, but that is not stopping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from attending special royal engagements.

On Tuesday, the former Suits actress joined the rest of the royal family – including Kate Middleton and Prince William – at Buckingham Palace.

The event was held in honour of there fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.

For the event, Meghan Markle looked sensational in a silver and gold brocade style dress, teamed with a white coat and pastel pink suede heels.

Meghan Markle cradled her baby bump as she arrived. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle teamed a silver and gold dress with a white coat and nude heels. Picture: PA

Kate Middleton opted for a blue dress for the occasion. Picture: PA

The Duchess wore her hair in her iconic messy bun, keeping her makeup simple and sophisticated.

Meghan’s coat is by Amanda Wakeley while her clutch bag is by Wilbur and Gussie.

The Duchess’ shoes are by Paul Andrew, but the designer of the maternity dress is still unconfirmed.

Meghan's ensemble was very different from the Duchess of Cambridge's.

Also attending the event, Kate opted for a pale blue midi dress with button detail and a high neck.

More to follow.