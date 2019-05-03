Police escorted private ambulance spotted in Windsor as Meghan Markle is due to give birth any day now

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to welcome their daughter or son any day now. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle is set to welcome her baby any day, and now a private ambulance has been spotted in Windsor.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting to welcome their first baby together very soon.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping royal fans on edge, not revealing any updates from Frogmore Cottage, where the couple recently moved to.

However, now, a private ambulance with police escort has been spotted driving through Windsor, leaving fans speculating whether it could have been for the Duchess and whether she’s gone into labour.

BBC news reported Simon McCoy was the one to spot the convoy, tweeting: “Private ambulance with police escort seen driving through Windsor. #justsaying.”

Meghan and Harry recently moved to Windsor, into Frogmore House. Picture: Getty

READ MORE: Has Meghan Markle given birth? Live updates

While Simon didn’t reveal what he was hinting towards, many found the Tweet very obvious.

Earlier this week, another witness saw a police escorted car travelling through Windsor, who they believed was carrying Meghan.

They told OK! online: “This morning we saw a load of cars being given a police escort through Chiswick.

“It could be a politician or something else but that’s the route Meghan would take if she had to go to hospital from her home, so naturally we thought it was her.”

Meghan Markle never revealed her due date. Picture: Getty

However, many fans believe Meghan has already given birth after Prince Harry’s schedule was revealed for the following week.

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting the Netherlands on Wednesday and Thursday, leaving many people to suspect Meghan has already given birth.