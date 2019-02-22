Meghan Markle received a letter from Beyoncé after The Carters featured the Duchess of Sussex in their Brits thank you speech

Beyonce and Jay Z shared a letter for the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Brit Awards this week when Beyonce and Jay Z honoured the Duchess of Sussex in their thank you message.

Beyonce and Jay Z walked away with the award for International Group at this year’s Brits after releasing their joint album Everything Is Love back in 2018.

The musical legends sent a video as a thank you to the Brits, which aired during the show.

In the video, Beyonce and Jay Z stood in front of a portrait of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in the same way they posed in front of the Mona Lisa in their music video for Apes**t.

While many fans were left baffled by the gesture, Beyonce has now cleared up all questions with a letter, to Meghan herself.

Published on Beyonce’s official website, the couple explained how they honour Meghan.

The letter honours Meghan for her charitable work in communities of colour, her influence of “black traditions” at her wedding and how she, along with Prince Harry, are “pushing the race relations dialogue forward”.

Meghan Markle appeared in Beyonce and Jay Z's thank you message at the Brit Awards. Picture: Instagram/Beyonce

The couple honoured the Duchess of Sussex and congratulated her on her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram/Beyonce

You can read the full letter here:

“Today we're pleased to honor Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Meghan's background as a film and tv actress has allowed her to use her platform for good. Meghan's charitable work in communities of color began years before becoming the Duchess of Sussex. As a global ambassador for World Vision, she traveled to Rwanda to see how access to clean, safe water impacts children, an issue that is near and dear to our hearts. She also visited and supported the Myna Mahila Foundation in Mumbai, an organization that helps solve the menstruation challenges many women and girls in the community face.

“She became the Duchess of Sussex following her marriage to Prince Harry of the British royal family in May 2018, becoming one of the few Black women to join a royal family. Meghan brought many Black traditions to her Royal Wedding including a Chicago-based Black pastor, an amazing gospel choir, and a young Black cellist. At the wedding her culture was front and center, and she and Prince Harry have continued to push the race relations dialogue forward both near and far.

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”