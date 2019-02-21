Meghan Markle shows off ‘baby shower gift’ mommy necklace as she leaves New York for London

Meghan Markle left New York for London following the baby shower. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, gave a glimpse of a potential baby shower gift as she left her hotel to return to the UK.

Meghan Markle has had a busy week, jetting off to New York City for her very exclusive baby shower.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first baby with Prince Harry in April 2019, is believed to have enjoyed a celebration at the penthouse in The Mark Hotel.

Attendees included Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Misha Nonoo.

The "mommy" necklace could be seen under the Duchess of Sussex's jacket. Picture: Getty

Following the celebrations, Meghan was pictured leaving her hotel for her flight back to the UK, showing off a potential gift from the baby shower.

Dressing down in leggings and a baseball cap, a small gold necklace reading “mommy” could be seen hanging around the Duchess’ neck.

Although it has not been confirmed, many believe the sentimental necklace was a gift given to Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law at the baby shower.

The necklace is by Jennifer Meyer. Picture: Jennifer Meyer

The piece of jewellery is by Jennifer Meyer and set one of Meghan’s guests back a huge $850.

However, there are similar items on the market for only a fraction of the price.

Etsy are selling an identical necklace online for only £14.26.