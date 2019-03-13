Meghan Markle planning to ‘extend the olive brand’ to estranged father Thomas Markle following royal baby’s birth

Meghan Markle is considering extending the olive branch to her estranged father. Picture: PA/ITV

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle is considering welcoming her estranged father back into her life, following months of drama among the family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their first baby later this year, with the royal baby due to be born in April 2019.

Following the birth of baby Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex is considering “extending an olive branch” to her estranged family members.

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex reportedly told the Daily Mail that Meghan had been left miserable by all the revelations made over the past months.

They said: “Meghan understands the pressures of intense media scrutiny and she is saddened by what her family have had to endure.

Thomas Markle was unable to attend Meghan Markle's wedding due to health issues. Picture: ITV

Meghan Markle is due to give birth in April. Picture: PA

“She plans to extend an olive branch to the family and invite them to visit after the baby is born – her sister [Samantha Markle] included.”

They added: “Meghan hopes and prays that the baby will bring her family back together.”

The source close to the Duchess also reportedly said that Meghan was left baffled by her family’s requests to see her more often, saying that they were always aware of her busy schedule.

They explained: “Meghan’s family is well aware that she has always been busy and have always supported her efforts in the past, despite it leaving her little time to spend with them.

“Her royal duties have kept her incredibly busy and she takes her new responsibilities very seriously.”

But do you think Meghan should let her father back into her life? Have your say in our poll.

