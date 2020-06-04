Meghan Markle speaks out on George Floyd's death in heartfelt speech

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex has broken her silence on the Black Lives Matter movement and US protests.

Meghan Markle, 38, has emotionally spoken out on the death of 46-year-old African American George Floyd, who tragically died on May 25.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke from her LA home, where she is with husband Prince Harry and son Archie Harrison, addressing the graduating pupils of her former school – Immaculate Heart High.

In the full video, shared by Essence, Meghan told the graduates: "I am sorry that we have not got the world to a place that you deserve it to be."

Meghan Markle spoke out on the death of George Floyd as she addressed graduates at her former school. Picture: PA

She told them: "George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. Stephon Clark, his life mattered."

The Duchess admitted that she "didn't know what to say" to the graduating class, because she "wanted to say the right thing", and confessed she was "nervous" what she said would be "picked apart".

However, Meghan added: "I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing".

The Duchess of Sussex said: 'I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing'. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex's full speech can he read here:

"Immaculate Heart High School, the graduating class of 2020. For the past couple of weeks I've been planning on saying a few words to you for your graduation.

"And as we've all seen over the last week what is happening in our country and in our state and in our home town of LA has been absolutely devastating.

"And I wasn't sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that I wouldn't or that it would get picked apart.

"And I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing. Because George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. Stephon Clark, his life mattered.

"And I was thinking about this moment when I was a sophomore in high school, I was 15, and as you know sophomore year is the year we do volunteer work, which is a prerequisite for graduating.

"And I remember my teacher at the time, one of my teachers, Ms Pollia, said to me as I was leaving for a day of volunteering, 'always remember to put other's needs above your own fears'.

"That has stuck with me throughout my entire life and I have thought about it more in the last week than ever before.

"So the first thing I want to say to you is that I'm sorry. I'm so sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present.

"I was 11 or 12 years old when I was just about to start Immaculate Heart Middle School in the fall, and it was the LA Riots, which was also triggered by senseless act of racism.

"And I remember the curfew and I remember rushing back home and on that drive home, seeing ash fall from the sky and smelling the smoke and seeing the smoke billow out of buildings and seeing people run out of buildings carrying bags and looting.

"And I remember seeing men in the back of a van just holding guns and rifles. And I remember pulling up at the house and seeing the tree, that had always been there, completely charred. And those memories don't go away.

"And I can't imagine that at 17 or 18 years old, which is how old you are now, that you would have to have a different version of that same type of experience. That's something that you should have an understanding of, but an understanding of as a history lesson, not as your reality.

"So I am sorry in a way that we have not gotten the world to a place where you deserve it to be.

"The other thing though that I do remember about that time was how people came together, and we are seeing that right now. We are seeing that from the sheriff in Michigan or the police chief in Virginia.

"We are seeing people stand in solidarity, we are seeing communities come together and to uplift. And you are going to be part of this movement.

"I know that this is not the graduation that you envisioned and this is not the celebration that you imagined.

"But I also know that there's a way for us to reframe this for you to not see this as the end of something but instead to see this as the beginning of you harnessing all the work, all of the values, all of the skills that you have embodied over the last four years – and now you channel that.

"Now all of that work gets activated. Now you get to be part of rebuilding. And I know that sometimes people say how many times do we need to rebuild?

"But you know that you're going to rebuild, rebuild and rebuilt until it is rebuilt. Because when the foundation is broken, so are we. You are going to lead with love, you are going to lead with compassion, you are going to use your voice.

"You're going to use your voice in a stronger way than you have ever been able to because most of you are 18 – or you're going to turn 18 — so you're going to vote.

"You are going to have empathy for those who don't see the world through the same lens that you do, because with as diverse, vibrant and opened minded as I know the teachings at Immaculate Heart are, I know you know that black lives matter. So I am already excited for what you're going to do in the world.

"You are equipped, you are ready, we need you and you are prepared. I am so proud to call each of you a fellow alumni, and I'm so eager to see what you're going to do.

"Please know that I am cheering you on all along the way, I am exceptionally proud of you, and I'm wishing you a huge congratulations on today, the start of all the impact you're going to make in the world as leaders that we all so deeply crave. Congratulations ladies, and thank you in advance."

