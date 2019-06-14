Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding dress goes on display today at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Meghan and Harry's wedding outfits are now on display in Edinburgh. Picture: Getty / PA

Last May, hundreds of royal fans descended on Windsor, Berkshire, to witness the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Now, their gorgeous outfits from the day are being put on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

A new exhibition has opened up at Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse, displaying Meghan Markle's gorgeous Givenchy wedding dress, Prince Harry's uniform and other outfits worn by the bridesmaids and ushers last May.

The display, entitled 'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex', opens to the public today and is scheduled to run until 6 October, 2019.

Meghan's iconic gown, which was created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, was previously on display at Windsor Castle, where the pair got married, but will be loaned to the collection in Edinburgh for a limited time.

Meghan's veil was embroidered with flowers representing all 53 Commonwealth countries. Picture: PA

As well as the £20,000 silk Givenchy wedding dress, Meghan's diamond and platinum tiara - which was gifted to Meghan by the Queen - will be presented to the public.

Harry's frock coat of the Household Cavalry, which was made by Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner, will also be on display in Edinburgh.

The exhibition will also include Meghan's hand-crafted veil, which had flowers representing all 53 Commonwealth countries embroidered onto it.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's wedding outfits are also on display. Picture: PA

Prince George's pageboy outfit is also on display in Edinburgh, along with Princess Charlotte's ivory silk bridesmaid dress - which was also designed by Waight Keller.