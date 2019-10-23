Meghan Markle's hair gets a glamorous makeover, and royal fans are obsessed

23 October 2019, 12:54

Meghan Markle looked stunning as she stepped out in London
Picture: Getty
The Duchess of Sussex looked happy and confident this week as she revealed a new look during the One Young World summit in London.

After a dramatic week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle put the stress aside for an evening as she attended the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Meghan arrived at the venue on Tuesday evening, and looked happy and confident in a deep purple dress and navy heels.

READ MORE: Prince Harry subtly confirmed he and Prince William are still ‘bonded’ during interview, says body language expert

However, it was the Duchess’ hair that left people talking, as the former Suits actress showed off a glamorous new do.

The Duchess of Sussex re-wore a stunning Aritzia Babaton dress for the event
Picture: Getty

Ditching her usual side parting, the Duchess opted for a middle parting, and appeared to have added some length to her locks.

Her hair had a soft wave running through it, and looks effortlessly glamorous and glossy.

READ MORE: The Queen, Prince William and other senior royals “concerned" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal fans have been obsessing over the Duchess’ hair, with one fan commenting on Twitter: “The Duchess of Sussex's hair looks so gorgeous. So healthy looking.”

Another reciprocated the comments, adding: “Her hair looks a lot longer? Or is it just me? Love it.”

Meghan attended the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit at the Royal Albert Hall in London
Picture: PA

For the event, the Duchess re-wore an older dress which she first stepped out in in January 2018 during a royal visit to Birkenhead with her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan first wore the Aritzia Babaton dress while she was pregnant, and at the time teamed it with a red coat and red stilettos.

For this week’s event, the Duchess teamed the dress with Manolo Blahnik navy pumps.

The Duchess of Sussex's hair appeared longer and thicker
Picture: PA

The Duchess appeared happy following the release of the revealing documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey earlier this week, which aired some very raw and emotional interviews from both the Duchess and her husband.

In an emotional moment during the one-off programme, the Duchess admitted life dealing with negative press has been a “struggle”, telling journalist Tom Bradby: “I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip – I’ve tried, I’ve really tried – but I think, what that does internally, is probably really damaging.”

READ NOW: Meghan Markle says friends warned her not to marry Prince Harry, telling her ‘the British tabloids will destroy your life’

