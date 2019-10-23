Prince Harry subtly confirmed he and Prince William are still ‘bonded’ during interview, says body language expert

Prince Harry and Prince William "are still bonded through humour". Picture: ITV/Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry worried many royal fans this week after giving an emotional interview about his relationship with brother Prince William amidst rift speculation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shock waves around the UK on Sunday night when their emotional, raw and extremely candid interviews about royal life and negative press aired on ITV.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in Tom Bradby’s documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey on Sunday night, where both royals gave groundbreaking interviews.

One of the most shocking revelations to come from the one-off programme was Prince Harry appearing to confirm some sort of bad blood between him and his older brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry chuckled a little before answering Tom Bradby's hard-hitting question. Picture: ITV

During his chat with journalist Tom, Harry said that they were on “different paths” and that “stuff happens”, leaving royal fans heartbroken for the brothers, who were once very close.

However, body language expert Judi James has now settled fans’ worries as she revealed to The Sun that the Duke of Sussex subtly confirmed he is still “bonded” to his sibling during the interview.

Prince Harry honestly told the journalist that he and his brother were on "different paths". Picture: ITV

Prince Harry did add: 'I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing'. Picture: Getty

Judi says that Harry’s “smiling and laughter” before answering Tom’s hard-hitting question suggests that, despite their different paths, “humour is still a binding bond between them”.

The body language expert also noted: “When a rift is causing anger or resentment it will usually show in the facial expression, but Harry’s spontaneous response plus the subtle warmth of some of his smiles as he speaks about William makes his comment ‘I love him dearly’ ring true.

“The way he splayed his legs and stuffed his hands into his pockets did hint of some stubbornness but it would be good to see the two men getting back to their life-long close and supportive relationship right now, when Harry is looking especially vulnerable.”

New reports now say Prince William is concerned for his brother. Picture: Getty

During the interview, Harry told Tom: “Part of this role, part of this job, and being part of this family and the pressure that it’s under inevitably, stuff happens.

“But we are brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him as I know he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to, because we’re so busy.”

He added: “But I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing. But as brothers you have good days and you have bad days.”

