Meghan Markle cruelly mum-shamed for not ‘holding baby Archie right’ as fans jump to defend her

Meghan Markle has been mum-shamed for the way she was holding baby Archie. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle’s fans have been forced to defend the Duchess of Sussex after cruel online comments began to circulate after a day out at the polo with baby Archie.

Meghan Markle took little baby Archie to the polo this week, along with Kate Middleton and her children, as they supported players Prince Harry and Prince William.

The Duchess of Sussex was pictured keeping a low profile by the cars, as she held her little one close, placing a loving kiss on his head.

However, the former Suits actress has now been cruelly mum-shamed online for the way she was pictured holding Archie.

One person commented that the Duchess did not look “comfortable” with the newborn, and that she needs “more time to work things out away from the cameras.”

Meghan Markle wore a khaki dress and large sunglasses as she watch Prince Harry play polo. Picture: Getty

Another person shamelessly wrote: “In this photo and others she looks scared and uncomfortable holding the baby, looks like that baby is going to fall right out of her arms, can’t she at least put a bonnet on his head, he is still a newborn.”

A third person also cruelly wrote online: “She needs to learn how to hold a baby. Yikes!”

Fans of the royal have now jumped to defend her, after comments started to grow online.

One person wrote back to the online abuse: “Our very own Meghan is doing just fine. Leave her alone. Mom's hold their kids many different ways and whoopeeeee (!) babies live through it.”

Meghan has been mum-shamed for the way she was pictured holding the baby. Picture: Getty

They added: “You take care of yourself and Meghan will take care of herself with out your ‘help’”.

Another wrote: “All this shaming of Meghan Markle is getting beyond pathetic. Whatever she does is wrong in the eyes of some. The latest being she can't hold her own baby properly.”

A third woman wrote on Twitter: “I’m not a mum but I cannot stand women mum-shaming other women.

“Poor Meghan can't even hold baby Archie without ‘The Perfect Mums’ coming out and criticising her.”

