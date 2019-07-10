Kate Middleton wears £350 pink dress as she and Prince Louis watch Wills play polo

Kate Middleton's dress is from LK. Bennett. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Here's where you can get your hands on Kate Middelton's dress.

The royals were out in full force today as they all watched Prince William and Prince Harry take part in a polo match.

And Kate Middleton looked just as elegant as ever in a pink summer dress which she teamed with some Catherine Zoraida earrings and the Mulberry 'Darley' bag in red croc.

The Silk Madison Dress is from British fashion brand L.K. Bennett for £325. Unfortunately is currently sold out on John Lewis, but it’s usually available in sizes 6-18.

The Duchess of Cambridge teamed the look with her Castañer Carina wedges, which are £80 from NET-A-PORTER.

Kate looked stunning in this pink dress. Picture: Getty Images

Kate cheered William on from the sidelines at the polo match. Picture: PA Images

Doting over her kids, Kate was spotted supporting her husband from the sidelines while also keeping track of one-year-old Prince Louis.

She was also seen playing in the grass with children Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, four.

Kate's dress is sold out already. Picture: John Lewis

Alongside the Duchess, Meghan Markle and her newborn baby Archie also attended the event which took place at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire.

The charity event - held in honour of Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who died in a helicopter crash in October - marked the first time Meghan stepped out with baby Archie and his cousins.

Meghan opted for a Khaki dress at the polo match. Picture: Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex turned up in a khaki t-shirt dress and oversized pair of sunglasses as she candidly played with son.

Photographers also caught the moment new mum Meghan kissed little Archie's head.

This comes after the youngest royal baby was christened at a private service at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Meghan kissed her son Archie. Picture: Getty Images

They later treated the public to a couple of pictures from the christening, taken by royal photographer Chris Allerton.

In the images, baby Archie can be seen in a tradition royal gown, while mum Meghan dressed in a white Dior dress and matching fascinator.

In a caption alongside one photo, the royals gave details about the special day, as they wrote: "Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years.

"The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter.

"It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue."