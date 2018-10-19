Pregnant Meghan Markle reveals the 4.30am activity helping her sleepless nights

19 October 2018, 10:29 | Updated: 22 October 2018, 16:45

Meghan Markle at Bondi Beach in Australia
Meghan Markle at Bondi Beach in Australia. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex made the comments during a recent visit on their tour of Australia.

Meghan Markle has compared pregnancy to jet lag during a conversation during her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they were expecting a child on Monday 15th October whilst visiting the Commonwealth country.

During a visit to Bondi Beach she told mum-to-be Charlotte Connell about the struggles she has been facing during the early months of her pregnancy.

Read more: Meghan Markle is likely to be pregnant with twins according to an expert

She said: "Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag. She said she was up up at 4.30am this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn't sleep. 

"It’s a bit of a double whammy for her, she said, as she has both the baby and the jet lag to contend with.

"We both talked about how you feel jet lagged even though you have not travelled anywhere.

"Even in her jet lag she got up to do yoga this morning at 4.30. Physical activity like yoga and surfing is so good for healing your mind."

Meghan and Harry participate in an 'anti bad vibes' circle on Bondi Beach
Meghan and Harry participate in an 'anti bad vibes' circle on Bondi Beach. Picture: PA

Meghan chatted to Charlotte during her and Harry's visit to the Bondi based One Wave surfing project where they took part in an 'anti bad vibes' circle.

In the announcement from Kensington Palace it was revealed that Harry and Meghan's royal baby is due on spring.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Growing fears over woman, Sarah Wellgreen, missing for two weeks

Officers sacked for lying about teenager left paralysed and brain damaged in nightclub incident

Reviews giant Trustpilot hires bankers for pre-float fundraising

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News