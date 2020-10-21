What does Archewell mean? The reason behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new website

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have launched their new website. Picture: Getty/Archewell

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially launched their new website, Archewell, but what does it mean and what is the Archewell foundation?

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, have launched their new website, Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved away from the branding of Sussex Royal earlier this year after they officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

The Archewell Foundation is their new project, with followers now able to sign up to email updates from the royal couple.

But what does Archewell mean and what is the new website for?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are launching a new brand. Picture: Getty

What does Archewell mean?

Meghan and Harry have explained the meaning of the name Archewell for their new brand on the website's homepage.

The word Arche is a Greek word meaning 'source of action', while Well means 'a plentiful source or supply'.

In a statement earlier this year, the couple said: "We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day".

The name is also said to have inspired the name they gave their son, Archie Harrison.

The name of their foundation also inspired their name for Archie. Picture: Getty

What is the Archewell foundation?

Archewell is the name of Meghan and Harry's new charitable brand.

The couple lodged applications to have the name trademarked in Beverly Hills back on March 3, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office website.

The couple previously used Sussex Royal as the branding for all their projects, but have since left that behind after stepping down as senior royals.

The name covers items from educational materials, clothing, stationery and a nutrition and general health website.

