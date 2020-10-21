What does Archewell mean? The reason behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new website

21 October 2020, 15:47 | Updated: 21 October 2020, 15:49

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have launched their new website
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have launched their new website. Picture: Getty/Archewell
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially launched their new website, Archewell, but what does it mean and what is the Archewell foundation?

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, have launched their new website, Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved away from the branding of Sussex Royal earlier this year after they officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

The Archewell Foundation is their new project, with followers now able to sign up to email updates from the royal couple.

But what does Archewell mean and what is the new website for?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are launching a new brand
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are launching a new brand. Picture: Getty

What does Archewell mean?

Meghan and Harry have explained the meaning of the name Archewell for their new brand on the website's homepage.

The word Arche is a Greek word meaning 'source of action', while Well means 'a plentiful source or supply'.

In a statement earlier this year, the couple said: "We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day".

The name is also said to have inspired the name they gave their son, Archie Harrison.

The name of their foundation also inspired their name for Archie
The name of their foundation also inspired their name for Archie. Picture: Getty

What is the Archewell foundation?

Archewell is the name of Meghan and Harry's new charitable brand.

The couple lodged applications to have the name trademarked in Beverly Hills back on March 3, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office website.

The couple previously used Sussex Royal as the branding for all their projects, but have since left that behind after stepping down as senior royals.

The name covers items from educational materials, clothing, stationery and a nutrition and general health website.

READ NOW: Kate Middleton honours children George, Charlotte and Louis with special outfit detail

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brexit: Trade talks with EU to resume later this week, Downing Street says

UK & World

Uzi and AK-47 machine guns seized after police crack Encrochat phone network

UK & World

Pope Francis backs same-sex civil unions for first time as pontiff

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Should non-uniform days be banned?

Loose Women panellists clash over whether school non-uniform days should be banned

TV & Movies

Black Friday could span over November this year amid the pandemic

Black Friday to become 'month-long' shopping event this year amid pandemic

Lifestyle

Who is in the cast of Netflix's Rebecca?

Who is in the cast of the Netflix Rebecca remake and what else have they been in?

TV & Movies

Tracy in Emmerdale is pregnant with Nate's baby

Is Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale pregnant?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby looked ready for Christmas in her tartan pjs

Holly Willoughby wears M&S Christmas tartan pyjamas, and they're only £25

Celebrities

Googlebox couple Giles and Mary

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

TV & Movies