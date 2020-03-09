Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Commonwealth Service in last royal engagement as senior royals

9 March 2020, 15:22 | Updated: 9 March 2020, 16:03

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey hand-in-hand
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey hand-in-hand. Picture: PA/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday hand-in-hand for their final outing as senior members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on a united front as they attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the service hand-in-hand, as they attended their last royal engagement as senior members of the royal family, before starting the new chapter in their lives.

READ MORE: All the details of Meghan Markle's Commonwealth Service outfit

READ MORE: Did Meghan Markle wear green to send a message?

For the occasion, Meghan looked stunning in a green ensemble, with her husband matching the lining of his jacket to her outfit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the event with other members of the royal family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the event with other members of the royal family. Picture: PA
Meghan Markle looked incredible in a green ensemble
Meghan Markle looked incredible in a green ensemble. Picture: Getty

Meghan, who is mum to 10-month old Archie, opted for a fitted long-sleeve midi dress by Emilia Wickstead, and teamed the look with a hat by William Chambers.

The Duchess of Sussex matched a clutch bag by Gabriella Hearst to the look, and nude heels by one of her favourite shoe designers, Aquazzura.

Prince Harry also looked dapper for the occasion in a navy blue suit, which had the same colour lining of Meghan's stunning ensemble.

Meghan Markle wore a dress by Emilia Wickstead for her final appearance as a senior member of the royal family
Meghan Markle wore a dress by Emilia Wickstead for her final appearance as a senior member of the royal family. Picture: PA

The couple appeared happy and in high spirits as they attended their last royal engagement for the foreseeable future, alongside other members of the royal family including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, and of course the Queen.

This is the last public appearance will make before their official office at Buckingham Palace is closed on March 31.

Kate Middleton also attended the event with Prince William, wearing a red ensemble
Kate Middleton also attended the event with Prince William, wearing a red ensemble. Picture: PA

The couple announced the news they would be stepping down from royal duties earlier in the year, revealing they were working on becoming 'financially independent'.

The couple have said they will now be splitting their time between North America and the UK, where Frogmore cottage will continue to be their home here.

READ MORE: School boy, 16, who told Meghan Markle she's beautiful writes letter to Prince Harry saying 'sorry I cuddled your wife'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Whole of Italy put on lockdown as public told to 'stay at home'

UK & World

Santander raids Nationwide in search for next UK chief

UK & World

Prince Andrew: Epstein investigators 'considering options' as duke 'shuts door' on co-operation

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Joanne Froggartt plays Laura in Liar

Who is Laura in Liar? Joanne Froggatt soap career, age and where she’s form revealed

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Liar actress Amy Nuttall

Liar series 2 cast: Who is Winnie Peterson actress Amy Nuttall and who did she play in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies

Here's how to sign up for Race Across The World

How do you sign up to be on Race Across the World?

TV & Movies

The popular BBC show is back for a second series

Who narrates BBC's Race Across The World?

TV & Movies

The new BBC show has everyone hooked on what the competitors get up

Race Across The World teams and contestants: Meet 2020’s competitors

TV & Movies

Liar is back for another series

Liar season 2: How many episodes are there and when does it end?

TV & Movies