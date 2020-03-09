Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Commonwealth Service in last royal engagement as senior royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey hand-in-hand. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday hand-in-hand for their final outing as senior members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on a united front as they attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the service hand-in-hand, as they attended their last royal engagement as senior members of the royal family, before starting the new chapter in their lives.

For the occasion, Meghan looked stunning in a green ensemble, with her husband matching the lining of his jacket to her outfit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the event with other members of the royal family. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle looked incredible in a green ensemble. Picture: Getty

Meghan, who is mum to 10-month old Archie, opted for a fitted long-sleeve midi dress by Emilia Wickstead, and teamed the look with a hat by William Chambers.

The Duchess of Sussex matched a clutch bag by Gabriella Hearst to the look, and nude heels by one of her favourite shoe designers, Aquazzura.

Prince Harry also looked dapper for the occasion in a navy blue suit, which had the same colour lining of Meghan's stunning ensemble.

Meghan Markle wore a dress by Emilia Wickstead for her final appearance as a senior member of the royal family. Picture: PA

The couple appeared happy and in high spirits as they attended their last royal engagement for the foreseeable future, alongside other members of the royal family including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, and of course the Queen.

This is the last public appearance will make before their official office at Buckingham Palace is closed on March 31.

Kate Middleton also attended the event with Prince William, wearing a red ensemble. Picture: PA

The couple announced the news they would be stepping down from royal duties earlier in the year, revealing they were working on becoming 'financially independent'.

The couple have said they will now be splitting their time between North America and the UK, where Frogmore cottage will continue to be their home here.

