Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to snub the UK and move abroad following public scrutiny

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be set to pack their bags and move abroad. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be set to move abroad following months of bad press, a royal expert has revealed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal journey has been anything but smooth since they wed last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are constantly under public scrutiny, and recently have received an influx of bad press, mainly focused around their need for privacy and the arguments over using private jets.

READ MORE: Good Morning America's Lara Spencer apologises for 'mocking' Prince George's love of ballet

Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has revealed that the couple, who welcomed their son Archie earlier this year, may move abroad to escape for sometime.

The royal couple have been under scrutiny for months. Picture: Getty

Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk that the couple have been through “a series of public relations blunders”, including keeping baby Archie’s christening a private event.

With their tour of Australia coming up later this year, Richard believes there is a possibility the couple will stay abroad for some time.

He said: “It has been clear for months that they feel restricted by conventional royal life.

“The Sussex Brand has unique global reach, their aim undoubtedly is to champion various causes, for Harry Sentebale and Invictus, for Meghan female empowerment and diversity, for them both mental health together with the Cambridges.

Richard explains: 'It has been clear for months that they feel restricted by conventional royal life.'. Picture: Getty

“There is vast global interest in them, their contacts with top celebrities are amazing, they have a marvellous way of working the crowds at home and abroad, Meghan has a huge influence on fashion and the fascination with Archie is endless.”

He continued: “This leads inevitably to the reports that they might spend an extended time abroad, possibly in their roles with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust or even in the USA.”

If they do move abroad, this is also predicted to cause more outrage as the couple have just spent £2.4 million renovating Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

As well, staying abroad will cost a huge amount when it comes to security costs.

Elton John recently stuck up for the royal couple. Picture: Getty

Richard went on to add: “This is obviously the way it is heading. It will raise questions as to what their role in the UK actually is as opposed what they want it to be.

“It will be exciting as well as perilous to see what happens as they do things their way.”

READ NOW: Elton John defend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid private jet row