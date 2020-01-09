Meghan Markle and Prince Harry net worth: How much are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex worth?

How much are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex worth? Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce their plans to become 'financially independent', royal fans are left wondering; how much are they really worth?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world this week when they announced they were stepping down as "senior" royals, and splitting their time between the UK and North America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also announced that by doing this, they want to work on becoming "financially independent".

With this, many royal fans have been left wondering how much Meghan and Harry are worth, the royal funds aside.

Meghan and Harry have announced they are working towards becoming "financially independent". Picture: PA

Meghan Markle was already wealthy in her own right before wedding Prince Harry in 2018, thanks to her role as Rachel Zane in Netflix drama Suits.

It has been reported that the Duchess was worth around £5 million when she married Harry.

Meghan appeared in seven series of Suits, and reportedly earned around £37,000 pet episode.

This would make her annual salary £333,000.

The couple plan to split their time between the UK and North America. Picture: PA

By stepping down as 'senior' royals, Prince Harry and Meghan "will no longer receive funding through the Sovereign Grant".

On their new website, they explain: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavours as well as establishing new ones.

"In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing. For this reason they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence."

Meghan is said to be worth around £5, while Harry is reportedly worth £19 million. Picture: Getty

According to Money.com, Prince Harry has an estimated net worth of £19 million.

This money is mainly inherited from his late mother, Princess Diana, who left her sons – Harry and William – three quarters of her £21 million estate.

