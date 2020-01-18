Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose royal titles as the Queen confirms couple's future in statement

The Queen has revealed the future plans of the Duke of Ducches of Sussex. Picture: GETTY

By Alice Dear

The Queen has updated the public on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future, revealing they will no longer be known as HRH.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future has been confirmed by the Queen today in a new statement from Buckingham Palace.

In the statement, Her Majesty revealed that the couple are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments, and will no longer receive public funds for this.

READ MORE: A timeline of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal journey so far

The Queen also confirmed that Meghan and Harry will no longer use their titles 'HRH' as they are no longer working members of royal family.

Meghan and Harry will no longer use their HRH titles. Picture: Getty

In a more shocking announcement, it was revealed the Duke and Duchess will repay the money taken from the Sovereign Grant that was used to refurbish Frogmore Cottage, which they plan to use as their UK home.

The full statement from Buckingham Palace reads as follows:

The Queen released an update to the public following talks at Sandringham earlier in the week. Picture: PA

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.

"With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.

"Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.

"This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020."

In her own statement, the Queen said that Meghan, Harry and baby Archie "will always be much loved members of my family" and that she "understands" the "challenges" they have experienced.

Her Majesty also added that she was "proud" of Meghan for "quickly becoming one of the family".

The Queen's full statement reads:

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

"It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

This announcement comes just over a week after Meghan and Harry announced they will be stepping back as "senior" royals.

The statement from the couple left the Queen calling for crisis talks at Sandringham, where Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles were joined by Her Majesty to discuss their future.

READ MORE: Where is Meghan Markle living in Canada and where will she and Prince Harry move to?