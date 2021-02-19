Breaking News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose royal titles as The Queen confirms they won't return to royal family

Meghan and Harry will not be returning as working members of the royal family. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be returning as working members of the royal family, and will therefore lose their royal titles.

The Queen, 94, revealed in a statement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had confirmed the news to her and will therefore not be continuing with their "responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service".

Meghan and Harry will lose their royal titles and patronages. Picture: Getty

This sadly means that the couple will lose all their honorary military appointments and royal patronages.

The full statement from The Queen reads: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

The Queen said the couple remain 'much loved members of the family'. Picture: Getty

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

The couple have started a new life in LA since stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Picture: Getty

Meghan and Harry also released a statement to the press, reading: "As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role."

They added: "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

The decision not to return to work within the royal family was made by the couple following conversations with members of the royal family during the one-year review period.

The Queen said the family are 'saddened' by their decision. Picture: Getty

Meghan and Harry have since moved to LA, where they are raising baby Archie.

The couple are also expecting their second baby, after announcing their pregnancy earlier this month.

This news of the royal couple's official departure from the royal family comes days after it was announced the couple would be taking part in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the 90-minute special, the couple will be opening up about life as royals, their family and charitable works.