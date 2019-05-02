Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unfollow Kate Middleton and Prince William on Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have unfollowed many accounts on Instagram. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made a statement on their Instagram page.

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry split from Kate Middleton and Prince William and the Kensington Palace Instagram page to create their own platform, Sussex Royal.

While the decision sparked feud speculation between the two royal couples, others saw the choice as simply a way for each couple to showcase their particular passions and causes.

Now, the Sussex Royal page has unfollowed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s page Kensington Palace.

While it may sound like there’s been a fall out, Sussex Royal has in fact unfollowed all royal Instagram accounts.

READ MORE: Prince Harry's latest schedule has fans convinced Meghan Markle has given birth

The page is only following Instagram account that promote “ mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection”.

Meghan and Harry have done this to show their support for Mental Health Awareness Month this May in the US, and Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK between 13th May and 19th May.

They wrote: “There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health - please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network.

The royal couple are raising awareness of mental health. Picture: PA

“We are all in this together.”

They added: “We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts.”

Some of the accounts included are Headspace, Kind Campaign, I Weigh and Anxiety UK.