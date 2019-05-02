Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unfollow Kate Middleton and Prince William on Instagram
2 May 2019, 11:19 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 11:57
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made a statement on their Instagram page.
Earlier this year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry split from Kate Middleton and Prince William and the Kensington Palace Instagram page to create their own platform, Sussex Royal.
While the decision sparked feud speculation between the two royal couples, others saw the choice as simply a way for each couple to showcase their particular passions and causes.
Now, the Sussex Royal page has unfollowed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s page Kensington Palace.
While it may sound like there’s been a fall out, Sussex Royal has in fact unfollowed all royal Instagram accounts.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection - to not just hear each other, but to listen. There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health - please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network. We are all in this together. We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts. Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click “following” to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work. Please note: Images shared are from some of the handles we are now following
The page is only following Instagram account that promote “ mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection”.
Meghan and Harry have done this to show their support for Mental Health Awareness Month this May in the US, and Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK between 13th May and 19th May.
They wrote: “There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health - please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network.
“We are all in this together.”
They added: “We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts.”
Some of the accounts included are Headspace, Kind Campaign, I Weigh and Anxiety UK.