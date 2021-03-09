Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release adorable unseen photo cradling baby Archie after Oprah interview

9 March 2021, 07:06

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a new photo
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a new photo. Picture: Misan Harriman
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Harry and Meghan released a photograph of their young son Archie to coincide with International Women’s Day.

After their shock Oprah interview aired in the UK on Monday evening, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now shared a sweet new photo with baby Archie.

Last month, the couple announced they were expecting their second child with a photoshoot taken in the garden of their Montecito home.

The black and white picture from the collection sees Harry and Meghan cuddling their son with beautiful trees in the background. 

Shared to celebrate the fact they are having a daughter, the photo was taken by a long-time friend of the couple, Misan Harriman.

She wrote alongside it: “What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H ❤️”.

Read More: Where was the Harry and Meghan interview filmed?

Fans were quick to comment on the beautiful photo, with one writing: "Love this shot so much, Misan ❤️".

Another wrote: "This is so amazing Misan! This shot is so beautiful and genuine ❤️”

This comes after Harry joined Meghan for the second half of their Oprah interview on CBS to tell the host that they were pregnant with a girl. 

He said: “Just grateful. To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing.

“But to have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for? Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs.”

Asked if they were 'done' with children, Harry replied 'done' and Meghan added: “Two is it,” before confirming the baby is due in the summertime.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the pregnancy in February, releasing a black and white photo of themselves showing Meghan's bump.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison, in May 2019, with the couple saying that their life together in California is ‘greater than any fairytale you've ever read’.

Now Read: Meghan Markle says Kate Middleton made her cry over royal wedding flower girl dresses

Prince Charles seen in public for first time since Meghan and Harry interview

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse

UK weather: Torrential rain to batter Britain with strong winds and freezing temperatures

COVID-19: 'Majority' of ITV shows back in production after pandemic profit hit

