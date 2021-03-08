Where was the Harry and Meghan interview filmed?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey will air this evening (8 March 2021) at 9pm on ITV.

It aired in the US last night, and saw the couple discussing a number of aspects of their departure from royal life.

The interview was filmed outside near their home in the US, and many people have been wondering where exactly it took place.

The interview was reportedly filmed at a house close to Harry and Meghan's home in Santa Barbara, California.

In the interview clips, Harry, Meghan and Oprah are seen in a tree-filled garden sat on wooden chairs with cream cushions.

According to the Mirror, they are in the garden of CBS journalist and Winfrey’s close friend, Gayle King.

It is thought that the interview was filmed at Gayle King's house, though this is unconfirmed. Picture: CBS/Harpo Productions/ITV

Oprah and Gayle have been friends for a number of years, and her beautiful garden makes for an ideal setting for the interview.

Gayle previously hinted about the location of the interview during an appearance on CBS This Morning, saying: "They taped at a friend's home. People said it was at Oprah's house or Harry and Meghan's, [but] it was at a friend's home."

She also said that Oprah believes the interview is the 'best' thing she's ever done, adding: "She said it wasn’t just her though, it was because the conversation apparently was so candid with all three of them.

"They all look comfortable sitting talking to one another."

When is the Harry and Meghan interview on in the UK?

The interview takes place at 9pm on ITV on Monday 8 March 2021.

Confirming the news that it would air on the channel, Kevin Lygo, ITV Managing Director Media & Entertainment, said last week: "This interview is already a national talking point and ITV is pleased to be able to offer UK audiences the opportunity to see it."

