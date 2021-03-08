What time and channel is the Harry and Meghan interview on in the UK?

Where can I watch the Harry and Meghan interview in the UK? Find out the time, channel and where it's on.

Tonight (Monday 8 March), Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey will air in the UK.

The deeply personal two-hour interview aired last night in the US on CBS, and saw the Duchess of Sussex discuss her time in the Royal Family.

Here's everything you need to know about when it will be airing in the UK.

What channel is the Harry and Meghan interview on?

The interview will air on ITV on Monday 8 March 2021.

Confirming the news last week, Kevin Lygo, ITV Managing Director Media & Entertainment, said: "This interview is already a national talking point and ITV is pleased to be able to offer UK audiences the opportunity to see it."

The Meghan and Harry interview will air tonight on ITV. Picture: CBS

What time is the Harry and Meghan interview on?

Oprah with Meghan and Harry will air on ITV at 9pm.

How long will the Harry and Meghan interview last?

The interview will be on from 9pm until 10:50pm this evening.

Meghan revealed in the interview that she and Prince Harry got married in a private ceremony in secret three days before the wedding.

She said: "I was thinking about it, you know our wedding—three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.

"We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world.

"But we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury and that was the piece that..."

Prince Harry then added: "Yeah, just the three of us".

She also revealed that she was expecting a baby girl, adding that she was looking forward to living "authentically".

Meghan said: "It's so basic but it's really fulfilling."

