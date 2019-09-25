Meghan Markle shares resemblance to Princess Diana as she wears headscarf for mosque visit

Meghan Markle wore a headscarf wrapped around her head, just like Princess Diana did before her. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex dressed in the appropriate attire as she visited one of the oldest mosques in Cape Town during the Royal Tour of South Africa.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been touring South Africa this week on their Royal Tour.

On Tuesday 24th September, the couple visited one of the oldest Mosques in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, where they viewed the first known manuscript of the Quran before meeting members from different faiths to learn about how the mosque remotes interfaith dialogue.

During the visit, The Duchess, 38, dressed respectfully in a long olive-coloured dress and a cream headscarf, which she wrapped over her head and behind her back.

The Duchess of Sussex dressed respectfully for the visit to the mosque. Picture: PA

Prince William and Prince Harry’s late mother also chose to honour the religious dress code when she visited the Alazhar Mosque in Egypt. Picture: Getty

Many royal fans pointed out the resemblance between Meghan and the late Princess Diana in the pictures from the visit.

Back in 1991, Princess Diana donned a very similar look as she visor the Shaukat Khanum Hospital In Lahore, Pakistan, wrapping a white headscarf over her head.

Kate Middleton followed the respectful tradition during a Royal Tour visit in Malaysia. Picture: Getty

Prince William and Prince Harry’s late mother also chose to honour the religious dress code when she visited the Alazhar Mosque in Egypt.

However, this is not a fashion choice just Meghan and Diana have made over the years.

The Queen covered her head as she visited a mosque in Turkey back in 2008. Picture: Getty

In fact, all of the royal women, including the Queen and Kate Middleton, have worn a headscarf as a sign of respect during international visits.

During the Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge’s Diamond Jubilee Tour, Kate Middleton wore a pale blue headscarf with a matching dress as the couple visited Assyakirin Mosque in Kuala Lumpur.

In 2008, the Queen did the same as she visited the Green Mosque during a state visit of Turkey.

