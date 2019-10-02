Meghan Markle reveals the Royal Tour revolved around baby Archie’s feeding routine

2 October 2019, 15:58

Baby Archie has been a priority during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Royal Tour of South Africa
Baby Archie has been a priority during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Royal Tour of South Africa. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex gave the public an insight into her travelling life with four-month-old Archie.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Tour of South Africa officially came to an end on the 2nd October, after nine days visiting organisations and charities around the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their son, Archie Harrison, on the trip, even taking him out at one point for the perfect photo opportunity.

While we only saw him once, it sounds like Archie ran the Royal Tour’s schedule.

The Duchess said that she is thankful that she could organise the trip around Archie's feeding times
The Duchess said that she is thankful that she could organise the trip around Archie's feeding times. Picture: PA

Speaking in an interview about the trip, the Duchess said that a lot of the arrangements revolved around the royal baby’s feeding times.

Talking about the trip, Meghan said: “I think the schedule, they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie’s feed times.

“So it’s a full plate, but we’re making it work. It’s worth it. So, thank you!"

Meghan and Harry were reunited on the last day of the tour
Meghan and Harry were reunited on the last day of the tour. Picture: PA

She went on to say how she had missed Harry while he was off travelling around other parts of South Africa.

She said: “Harry has continued on in a couple [of] other countries — we are reuniting today, which I can’t wait for, I miss him so much!

“But I think for us it has been a really special trip, because you get to see when you’re focusing on the causes that are really important to us, you can see that the impact is good, and it feels meaningful.”

The couple finished their tour with a visit to the High Commissioner’s Residence for a Creative Industries and Business Reception.

