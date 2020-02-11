The Queen 'upset' as 'favourite grandson Peter Phillips splits from wife Autumn'

Peter and his wife Autumn have reportedly split. Picture: PA

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips is reportedly separating from his wife.

The Queen is said to be upset after the news her 'favourite grandson' has split up from his wife.

Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, is reportedly separating from his wife Autumn after 12 years of marriage.

It has been claimed that Autumn may wish to follow in Harry and Meghan's footsteps and move back to her native Canada following the split.

Peter is said to be The Queen's favourite grandson. Picture: PA

A source told The Sun: “Peter is absolutely devastated by this and just didn’t see it coming.

“He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But he is now in total shock.

“Autumn is a wonderful wife and mother and a very intelligent woman but she’s been telling her friends for some time that there were issues.

“She is a favourite of the Queen and I’m sure Her Majesty will be very upset by this as well.

It is thought that Autumn might return to her native Canada. Picture: PA

“It’s the last thing she needs after all her recent troubles and you get the feeling that the Royal Family is falling apart a little bit.”

The couple share daughters Savannah, nine and Isla, seven together, and are said to have grown apart in the last few months.

Peter and Autumn share two daughters together. Picture: PA

A source added: “Certainly none of us think either Peter or Autumn are involved with anyone else.

“It just seems they have grown apart but it’s come as a bolt out of the blue for Peter and he’s very upset.”

