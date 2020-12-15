Pippa Middleton 'pregnant with her second child' with husband James Matthews

15 December 2020, 06:58 | Updated: 15 December 2020, 08:46

Pippa Middleton is reportedly expecting her second child
Pippa Middleton is reportedly expecting her second child. Picture: PA Images

Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa is reportedly expecting her second child with husband James Matthews.

Congratulations could be in order, as it’s been reported Pippa Middleton is pregnant.

The 37-year-old already shares two-year-old son Arthur Michael William Matthews with husband James Matthews.

A source close to the family told Page Six the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister is ‘thrilled’.

They said: “Pippa and James are thrilled. It’s fantastic news amid a difficult year.”

The insider added: “The entire family is delighted.”

Pippa and James married in 2017
Pippa and James married in 2017. Picture: PA Images

When contacted by Heart.co.uk, a rep for Pippa declined to comment.

Read More: Kate Middleton and Prince William's new Christmas plans revealed as Sandringham is cancelled

The rumoured new arrival would mean another cousin for Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

This comes after it was reported Pippa and James - who got married in 2017 - are currently looking to buy a 72-acre country estate in Berkshire close to the Middleton family home.

Meanwhile, it’s thought Kate and William will be spending Christmas with the Middletons in Bucklebury this year due to Covid restrictions, something they haven't done since 2016.

Carole Middleton, Kate's mum, recently spoke about the festive season with her family on Instagram, explaining how it will be different this year.

Writing on the Party Pieces Instagram page – of which she is the founder – Carole penned: "We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas.

“For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!"

The Queen and Prince Philip are usually joined by the couple, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla in Sandringham, where they spend the Christmas period.

However, the Monarch and her husband have decided to cancel Sandringham plans and stay in Windsor.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

Now Read: Royal children join Kate Middleton and Prince William on red carpet as they attend Christmas Pantomime

Latest News

See more Latest News

COVID-19: LoveHolidays agrees £18m refund timetable - regulator

UK & World

The government has warned families to meet as little as possible over Christmas

Government warns families to meet 'as little as possible' over Christmas as 'rules could be tightened'

COVID-19: Sadiq Khan urges ministers to rethink relaxing COVID rules over Christmas

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jesy Nelson announced she is leaving Little Mix after nine years

What is Jesy Nelson’s net worth?

Celebrities

The Vicar of Dibley fans were in tears over last night's episode

The Vicar Of Dibley viewers in tears over Geraldine's emotional tribute to Alice Tinker

TV & Movies

The rollercoaster of 2020 has inspired some unusual pet names

Surge in pets being given pandemic inspired names including 'Vax', 'Zoom' and 'Lockie'

Lifestyle

Jesy Nelson is taking an extended break from Little Mix

Why has Jesy Nelson left Little Mix and have the band split up?

Celebrities

Jesy Nelson has left Little Mix

Jesy Nelson announces she is leaving Little Mix after nine years

Celebrities

There are a lot of delicious whiskies available that make perfect presents

Christmas whisky 2020: Best bottles to send as gifts or enjoy at home this winter

Christmas