Plus-size mum recreates Katie Middleton's iconic looks with clothes from eBay

28 February 2020, 11:18 | Updated: 28 February 2020, 11:51

The mum recreates Kate's looks on Instagram
The mum recreates Kate's looks on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Katie Wolfe regularly treats her followers to photos of her recreating the Duchess of Cambridge's iconic looks in affordable versions of her outfits.

Katie Wolfe, 34, from Pennsylvania, has been overwhelmed by the support she's received - and admitted that she struggled to find clothes she felt comfortable in before becoming inspired by Kate.

Read more: Royal expert reveals reason Kate Middleton always carries her bag in her left hand

The mum fell in love with Kate's outfits after she got engaged to William
The mum fell in love with Kate's outfits after she got engaged to William. Picture: Getty

She said that she became inspired by the 'Kate effect' after the Duchess got engaged to Prince William, prompting her to buy an affordable version of the now-iconic blue Issa frock.

Katie - who is a size 16-18 - searches through eBay to find affordable versions of the looks, but was initially nervous to post them as she has a curvier frame than the Duchess.

The 'Kate effect' has made the Duchess a style icon
The 'Kate effect' has made the Duchess a style icon. Picture: Getty

But after being encouraged by her husband Sean, she was inspired to post the pics - and was overwhelmed by the support she received from followers.

You can follow Kate on Instagram @classicallycurvy.

NOW READ:

Kate Middleton pays tribute to George, Charlotte and Louis with engraved necklace during royal engagement

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aymeric Laporte: Manchester City defender ruled out for three or four weeks with hamstring injury

Harry Kane recovering ahead of schedule from hamstring injury, Jose Mourinho says
Prince Harry duets with Jon Bon Jovi as he records charity single for the Invictus Games

Prince Harry duets with Jon Bon Jovi as he records charity single for the Invictus Games

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Daniel's death was a shock to EastEnders fans

EastEnders viewers shocked as Daniel Cook dies in devastating scenes

TV & Movies

Alesha Dixon's daughter Anaya stole the show on today's This Morning

This Morning fans melt as Alesha Dixon's baby interrupts interview

This Morning

Are Cameron and Lauren still together?

Who is Love Is Blind's Cameron Hamilton, what is his job and is he still with Lauren?

TV & Movies

Some of the banned names truly are bizzare

Linda and Harriet among list of 27 banned baby names around the world

Lifestyle

Andi Peters slips on the snow during live Good Morning Britain weather segment

Andi Peters accidentally slips on the snow during live Good Morning Britain segment

TV & Movies

Donna Windsor left Emmerdale

Who is April’s mum Donna Windsor in Emmerdale and how did she die?

TV & Movies