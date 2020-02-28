Plus-size mum recreates Katie Middleton's iconic looks with clothes from eBay

The mum recreates Kate's looks on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Katie Wolfe regularly treats her followers to photos of her recreating the Duchess of Cambridge's iconic looks in affordable versions of her outfits.

Katie Wolfe, 34, from Pennsylvania, has been overwhelmed by the support she's received - and admitted that she struggled to find clothes she felt comfortable in before becoming inspired by Kate.

The mum fell in love with Kate's outfits after she got engaged to William. Picture: Getty

She said that she became inspired by the 'Kate effect' after the Duchess got engaged to Prince William, prompting her to buy an affordable version of the now-iconic blue Issa frock.

Katie - who is a size 16-18 - searches through eBay to find affordable versions of the looks, but was initially nervous to post them as she has a curvier frame than the Duchess.

The 'Kate effect' has made the Duchess a style icon. Picture: Getty

But after being encouraged by her husband Sean, she was inspired to post the pics - and was overwhelmed by the support she received from followers.

You can follow Kate on Instagram @classicallycurvy.

