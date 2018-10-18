Prince Harry's ring revealed: Secret behind the £275 'smart' ring he's been wearing

Prince Harry has been wearing a special smart ring . Picture: Getty

Royal watchers were quick to notice the Duke of Sussex has been sporting a black titanium ring during his tour of Australia with wife Meghan Markle.

The secret behind Prince Harry's ring has been revealed as a smart ring that tracks his sleep and fitness.

The Duke of Sussex sent fans into a spin as they attempted to figure out his reasons for wearing the black ring during his Australian royal tour in addition to his traditional platinum wedding band following his marriage to Meghan Markle in May.

Some royal watchers had speculated that it may be a gift from his wife the Duchess of Sussex, following news she is pregnant with their first child, while other suggested it was liked to the upcoming Invictus games.

Prince Harry smart ring tracks his sleep activity . Picture: Getty

However the sleek piece of jewellery is actually a high tech smart ring made from state of the art titanium.

It takes constant readings of body temperature, heart rate and movement and allows the user to see the results by using the accompanying app.

Described online as 'the world's most advanced wearable technology', the ring made by Finland based company Oura Health is £275.

Prince Harry is wearing the titanium ring in the 'Heritage' design, one of two available on the website.