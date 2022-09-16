Will Prince Harry wear military uniform to the Queen's funeral?

Prince Harry was initially banned from wearing military uniform to honour Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Sussex served in the British Army for 10 years, but can Prince Harry wear his military uniform during official engagements?

Prince Harry was initially prohibited from wearing military uniform to honour Queen Elizabeth II during the official engagements following her death.

Despite serving in the British Army for a decade and seeing front-line action during two tours of Afghanistan, the Duke of Sussex was originally told to wear a morning suit to attend his grandmother's funeral processions.

Rules set by the palace meant the former Captain could not dress in military kit as he was no longer a working member of the Royal Family.

However, Buckingham Palace have reportedly had a last-minute change of heart meaning the former Captain will now be able to wear his formal army attire during certain official ceremonies surrounding the Queen's passing.

Harry has been given permission to wear military kit following a u-turn from the palace. Picture: Getty

Can Prince Harry wear his military uniform?

Prince Harry will be able to wear his official military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's final vigil, reports have announced.

Following a change of heart from Buckingham Palace, it is thought the former Captain will be dressed in his Blues and Royals attire to honour his beloved grandmother in the aftermath of her death.

Royal officials overturned their original decision to ban him from dressing in uniform after it was announced that Prince Andrew – who, like Harry, is also no longer a working member of the Royal Family – was told he could wear military kit as a "final mark of respect".

The u-turn comes as a relief for many Prince Harry fans who were outraged by the initial decision.

The Duke of Sussex served in the British Army for a decade. Picture: Getty

Was Prince Harry banned from wearing his military uniform?

Prince Harry was initially not granted permission to wear his military uniform during official engagements surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The Duke of Sussex, who dedicated 10 years to the British Army, had been instructed to wear a morning suit (with his medals attached) to attend a number of the late monarch's funeral processions because he is no longer a working member of the Royal Family.

The former Captain had been banned from dressing in military kit during five upcoming ceremonial occasions – the Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral; the procession to Westminster Hall; the vigil at Westminster Hall; the State Funeral service at Westminster Abbey; and the committal service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

At the time, a spokesperson for Prince Harry said: "[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother."

Royal commentator Omid Scobie added: "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Why can't Prince Harry wear military uniform?

After making the decision alongside his wife Meghan Markle to step down as a senior member of the Royal Family in 2020, Prince Harry was stripped of his right to wear military uniform to attend official engagements.

He also lost his three honorary military titles – Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

What was Prince Harry's military service?

Prince Harry served in the British Army for a decade, rising to the rank of Captain and serving two tours of Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex's career began in May 2005 when he attended The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, training as an Officer Cadet.

Affectionately known as Captain Harry Wales, he completed the tough psychical and theoretical course and in January 2006 joined the The Household Cavalry (Blues and Royals).

Three months later Prince Harry commissioned as an Army Officer and attended the Sovereign's Parade at The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, also known as Passing Out.

He joined his regiment in May 2006, then headed to The Armour Centre at Bovington, Dorset, to begin the Troop Leaders’ Course. Once completed he was posted back to Windsor and became responsible for a troop of 11 soliders, according to royal.uk.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed in 2008 that Prince Harry had been on tour in Helmand, Afghanistan with the British Army for more than two months.

Clarence House issued the following statement at the time: "Prince Harry is very proud to serve his country on operations alongside his fellow soldiers and to do the job he has been trained for."

In 2008, the Duke was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant with The Household Cavalry.

Prince Harry retired from the army in 2015 but at the time was a working royal, which meant he could continue wearing his military uniform at royal ceremonies – including his wedding day.

