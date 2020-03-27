Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set up new home in LA after leaving Canada

27 March 2020, 07:55

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly fled to LA
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly fled to LA. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly left Canada for good amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to LA to start their new lives, it has been reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have flown from Canada to their new home just outside of Hollywood before the US borders closed.

Now in LA, the couple are said to be in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic with their 10-month-old son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved just outside of LA to be close to friends and family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved just outside of LA to be close to friends and family. Picture: Getty

A royal insider told The Sun: "Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out.

“But this move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex carried out their final engagements as senior royals earlier this year before flying back to Canada
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex carried out their final engagements as senior royals earlier this year before flying back to Canada. Picture: Getty

They continued: “They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based.

"Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are believed to be settling in LA
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are believed to be settling in LA. Picture: PA

These reports come just hours after Disney announced the Duchess of Sussex as the star of their new charity film about Elephants.

