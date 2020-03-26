Meghan Markle announces first job since leaving royal family as Disney role is confirmed

26 March 2020, 16:36 | Updated: 26 March 2020, 16:51

Meghan Markle has a new role on Disney
Meghan Markle has a new role on Disney. Picture: PA Images/Disney

The Duchess of Sussex has landed a job voicing a Disney elephant documentary.

Meghan Markle is officially returning to the big screen after Disney revealed that she’s narrating one of its newest nature documentaries.

The Duchess of Sussex left her acting career behind her when she married Prince Harry, but after departing as a senior member of the Royal Family, she is back to the day job.

Disney announced today that Meghan, 38, is narrating Elephant, which will be available to stream on Disney+ starting April 3rd.

The project - which will benefit the organisation Elephants Without Borders - follows an elephant family's "extraordinary 1,000 mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives."

Read More: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break their silence on coronavirus pandemic

While a trailer has been released, it doesn't include any of Meghan's narration.

The Disneynature channel made the announcement on Twitter, writing: "Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus."

This comes after Harry was filmed reportedly pitching Meghan for voiceover work to the Disney company's former CEO, Bob Iger at the U.K. premiere of The Lion King last year.

In a video, the Duke, 35, pointed to his wife and said: "You do know she does voiceovers?"Mr Iger, looking surprised, replies "ah I did not know that", before Harry continues "you seem surprised, she's really interested".

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Lion King premiere
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Lion King premiere. Picture: PA Images

The CEO replied: "We'd love to try. That's a great idea."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously supported wild elephants and traveled to Botswana in 2017 to assist with Elephants Without Borders’ conservation efforts.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are now in Canada with baby Archie after quitting as royals earlier this year.

Read Now: Kate Middleton has taken Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit 'badly', claims royal expert

Rishi Sunak announced the new measures in the press conference this afternoon

Government announce 'unprecedented' support package for self-employed people affected by coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus: Self-employed to get 80% of average monthly profits paid by government - up to £2,500 a month

Coronavirus: England head coach Eddie Jones to take 25 per cent pay cut

