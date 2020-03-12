Kate Middleton has taken Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit 'badly', claims royal expert

Kate Middleton is reportedly taking Harry and Meghan's exit 'badly'. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be feeling very sad about her brother and sister-in-law's departure from working members of the royal family.

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended their final royal engagement as senior members of the royal family, joining the rest of the royal family for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

Exchanges between Harry, Meghan, Kate Middleton and Prince Wiliam were far from warm, and now it has been reported that the Duchess of Cambridge is taking the situation "badly".

According to Vanity Fair's royal expert Katie Nicholl, Kate is "feeling very sad" about Meghan and Harry's departure.

There appeared to be some tension at the Commonwealth Service earlier this week between the former 'fab four'. Picture: PA

A royal source said: "To be honest I think Kate has taken it all badly.

“She Harry and William were once such a happy trio, she thinks what has happened is all very sad.”

But it's not just Kate that has been taking the changes to heart as it's reported that a friend of the Sussexes said that both Meghan and Harry are "pretty emotional" about the entire thing.

Kate Middleton is said to think the whole situation is sad for their family. Picture: Getty

The couple's Buckingham Palace office will officially close on March 31, but it's currently unknown when the couple plan to fly back to Canada, where their son is.

It's believed the couple will carry out several private meetings in the UK before returning to Canada.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had a much warmer greeting at last year's Commonwealth Service. Picture: Getty

When the former 'fab-four' were reunited at the Commonwealth Service on Monday afternoon, it was noted how different their interactions were compared to last year.

The previous year, Kate and Meghan had embraced each other, while this year there was simply an awkward smile and hand gesture made.

While it is understood William and Harry have put their differences to one side, it is said that the brothers are not in regular contact, something that is said to cause sadness for the Queen.

