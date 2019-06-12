Prince Harry has one request when he stays in hotels to make them more sustainable

Prince Harry asks for one thing when he goes to hotels. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Prince Harry is keen to make the hotels he stays in more environmentally friendly.

As a man who spends most of his life travelling, apparently Prince Harry has one very specific request every time he visits a hotel.

But far from making diva demands, it turns out the Duke of Sussex is particular when it comes to establishments being environmentally friendly.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, one of Harry’s polo friends, Argentinian player Nacho Figueras spoke about a time the prince actually told a hotel it should try to cut down on plastic use.

Nacho revealed: "He was there and we were at the hotel where we spent the night before the game.

“He talked to a person and said, 'This morning I got my coffee and I saw that you have a plastic thing on the coffee. And then I also sent my shirt and I got my shirt in a big plastic bag',"

Prince Harry once warned a hotel about their plastic use. Picture: PA Images

Referring to Harry and wife Meghan Markle, he added: "So that's this guy, okay. I don't like to talk about that at all, that's who he is. That's who they are. No plastic.”

Read More: Meghan Markle spotted with THIRD ring during Trooping the Colour - is it 'push present' from Prince Harry?

This isn’t the first time Prince Harry has spoken out about sustainability and delivered a speech about the important topic at the Australian Geographic Society Awards.

Speaking about his dad Prince Charles, the royal said: "My father and others have been speaking about the environment for decades — not basing it on fallacy or new-age hypothesis, but rooted in science and facts, and the sobering awareness of our environmental vulnerability.”

"We must appreciate our planet and what it has to offer. The world we live in cannot be replicated or tamed. It is a wild place where beauty takes time to form, in most cases, thousands of years, and without it, we are nothing."

Prince Charles has also been an outspoken advocate for the environment for many years and revealed his worries over plastic use.

Read More: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton look incredible as they join the Queen at the Trooping Of The Colour

“In such an uncertain and changing world, none of us can know what kind of a planet our grandchildren, and great grandchildren, will inhabit, but the Commonwealth, it seems to me, offers us a vital mechanism to help ensure that it is not poisoned and polluted and that its vitality is not compromised,” the prince said during his west African tour in November 2018.

“Therefore, we owe it to them – and to every one of our 2.3 billion fellow Commonwealth citizens – to renew and strengthen the partnerships between us, and use them to give life to the aspirations of each generation.”

Meghan Markle wore recycled shoes. Picture: Getty Images

Meghan - who recently gave birth to her first child Archie Harrison - has also championed sustainable fashion during her time in the spotlight.

During the couple’s visit to Australia last year, the Duchess wore a pair of black pumps that were made from recycled plastic bottles taken from the sea.