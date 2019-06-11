Meghan Markle spotted with THIRD ring during Trooping the Colour - is it 'push present' from Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle's ring is rumoured to be a 'push present'. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

The Duchess of Sussex showed off a new band on her wedding finger over the weekend.

Meghan Markle made her first public appearance earlier this week since welcoming baby Archie with Prince Harry on May 6th.

The new mum stunned crowds at Trooping the Colour parade alongside her husband as she stepped back into the spotlight for the Queen’s official birthday.

Opting for a royal blue Givenchy gown, the Duchess of Sussex looked incredible in the look created by her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller.

Fans spotted Meghan Markle's extra ring. Picture: ITV

But some eagle-eyed royal fans couldn’t help but notice a third ring on her wedding finger as she waved at fans from a horse-drawn carriage.

Alongside her plain gold wedding band and three-stone engagement ring - which includes a nod to Princess Diana with two diamonds from her collection - Meghan was wearing another gold ring.

One fan account wrote on Twitter: "Meghan is wearing a third ring on her ring finger — a delicate pave-set band — alongside her engagement and wedding ring.”

And it hasn’t taken long for fans to speculate what the new accessory could mean, with many asking whether it’s a “push present” from Harry.

Meghan is wearing a third ring on her ring finger - a delicate pave-set band - alongside her engagement and wedding rings. pic.twitter.com/I9I4tvnF8t — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) June 8, 2019

A “push present” is a present a dad sometimes gives to their partner shortly after they’ve given birth - so it would be perfect timing.

“Could it be a gift or a ring to symbolise the birth of Archie?” asked one Twitter user.

“I bet it is a gift from Harry to celebrate Archie's birth,” a second said, while a third pondered:

“It's an eternity ring, usually given after the birth of a child. Kate has one very similar.”

Royal fans might remember it was reported that Prince William also bought Kate Middleton a large citrine ring after the birth of Prince Louis in August 2018.

And before that, the Duke is thought to have given his wife a white gold eternity ring after the birth of their first son, George.

While the royals are yet to confirm what Meghan’s new ring symbolises, as Archie was born just a month ago, Prince Harry seemingly gave the present to mark the milestone.

But the royal pair recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 19th, so it could have easily been an anniversary gift too.

Meghan and Harry married at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle last year in front of millions of royal fans.