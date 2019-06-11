Prince Harry running interview: Here's where the meme came from

11 June 2019, 11:05

These Prince Harry running memes are doing the rounds again
These Prince Harry running memes are doing the rounds again. Picture: Getty

A historic clip of Prince Harry running is doing the rounds again, becoming the internet's go-to meme. But what was the original interview, and why did he leg it?

Back in 2013, Prince Harry was giving an interview at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan, when it was cut short by what appeared to be an urgent mission.

Scrambling to remove his mic, the young royal (then 28 years old) made a dash for it to join his crew, who were rushing to the Apache helicopter.

Now, the old clip which was previously turned into a meme has resurfaced AGAIN. So, without further ado, we give you the internet...

READ MORE: Prince Louis makes his debut in vintage outfit worn by Prince Harry

When your jam comes on in the club...

When your favourite TV show comes on...

After completing his training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Prince Harry was commissioned as a cornet, serving with his brother William for a while, before serving in Helmand, Afghanistan for ten weeks between 2007-2008.

His time in Helmand was cut short, when a magazine in Australia revealed his location, which put the royal and his troop in danger.

In 2012-2013, Prince Harry was deployed in Afghanistan again, before finally leaving the army in June 2015.

