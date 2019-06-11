Prince Harry running interview: Here's where the meme came from

These Prince Harry running memes are doing the rounds again. Picture: Getty

A historic clip of Prince Harry running is doing the rounds again, becoming the internet's go-to meme. But what was the original interview, and why did he leg it?

Back in 2013, Prince Harry was giving an interview at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan, when it was cut short by what appeared to be an urgent mission.

Scrambling to remove his mic, the young royal (then 28 years old) made a dash for it to join his crew, who were rushing to the Apache helicopter.

Now, the old clip which was previously turned into a meme has resurfaced AGAIN. So, without further ado, we give you the internet...

READ MORE: Prince Louis makes his debut in vintage outfit worn by Prince Harry

When your jam comes on in the club...

everytime in G-A-Y smoking area pic.twitter.com/LT2aod9L5o — crackhéad (@_lvurenprice) March 28, 2018

When Gasolina comes on in the club pic.twitter.com/7E8mzcXSPM — Manny S. (@iAmMannyS) April 1, 2018

when back that ass up comes on in the club pic.twitter.com/HBrmPsslIQ — Diddy, flummoxed by a dollar in his possession (@aDopamineFiend) April 1, 2018

When you in the club chilling & Formation come on pic.twitter.com/Av0QBWgPFN — 〽️ (@xxMERE) April 1, 2018

When Mr. Brightside comes on in the club.... pic.twitter.com/49w7aNXnuq — David Boynes (@The_Boynes) April 4, 2018

When alphas hear this song in the club: pic.twitter.com/ffjWyrFW7X — Kenneth (@klarkkenth) April 1, 2018

When your favourite TV show comes on...

When it's time for Big Little Lies pic.twitter.com/vLDROTnQVU — Jon (@prasejeebus) June 10, 2019

After completing his training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Prince Harry was commissioned as a cornet, serving with his brother William for a while, before serving in Helmand, Afghanistan for ten weeks between 2007-2008.

His time in Helmand was cut short, when a magazine in Australia revealed his location, which put the royal and his troop in danger.

In 2012-2013, Prince Harry was deployed in Afghanistan again, before finally leaving the army in June 2015.