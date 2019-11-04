Prince Harry hilariously points to his wedding ring after student calls him ‘handsome’ during Japan visit

Prince Harry was called 'handsome' by the students. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke of Sussex had to remind one fan he was a taken man during his trip to Japan this weekend.

Prince Harry took off to Japan this weekend without wife Meghan Markle and baby Archie as he attended the Rugby World Cup final as well as carrying out a couple of royal visits.

The Duke of Sussex was in good spirits as he visited Nippon Foundation Para Arena before the match, where he met with Paralympic athletes.

During his visit, Prince Harry gained a lot of attention from a group of students who giggled as they met the royal.

The Duke of Sussex meets Paralympic hopefuls in Tokyo ahead of rugby final

He warmed up for the Rugby World Cup final at a training session for would be Japanese Paralympians and discovered that one or two of them were rooting for England's opponents. #PrinceHarry #Tokyo pic.twitter.com/eXxeXAFhUt — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) November 2, 2019

In one video which was posted on Twitter by The Royal Family Channel Twitter account, Harry poses with the group for pictures.

In the footage, Harry can be seen hilariously pointing to his wedding finger after one of the students apparently called him “handsome”.

The Duke of Sussex jokingly told the girls “I’m married”, before walking away laughing.

Prince Harry giggled as he pointed to his wedding ring, telling the girls he was married. Picture: PA

It’s moments like this that royal fans really love about the down-to-earth Prince, with one person commenting on the video: “Duty and obligation aside, he really seems to enjoy spending time with people and it's heartwarming to see.”

Another wrote: “He is a humble, gracious and beautiful spirited man! Oh yes handsome as ever too. Who doesn't love Harry? We love Megan and baby too. There is a lot of his Diana in him.”

The Duke of Sussex was in good spirits as he visited Nippon Foundation Para Arena where he met with Paralympic athletes. Picture: PA

Celebrating the visit on his and Meghan’s official Instagram, they posted some images from the meeting with the caption: “The Duke of Sussex has arrived in Japan ahead of today’s Rugby World Cup 2019 Final. First stop is a visit to the new Para Arena training centre, a fully accessible venue to provide equal opportunities to the local community.

“The Duke met with local Paralympic hopefuls as they participated in training sessions including wheelchair rugby, boccia, and powerlifting. This was especially meaningful to His Royal Highness, who five years ago founded @WeAreInvictusGames - which uses the power of sport to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation of wounded veterans who have physical or mental injuries.

“Japan is the first-ever country to host two Paralympic Games! Next year Tokyo will welcome over 4,000 athletes from around the world, creating a huge opportunity to help celebrate and promote diversity.

“Thank you for the warm welcome, and good luck with all the training and preparation! We look forward to seeing you all compete in the @Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games next year!”

Later in the day, Harry attended the Rugby World Cup Final match between England and South Africa, which the latter ended up winning.

Following the match, the Duke shared some words of his own on Sussex Royal’s Instagram, writing: “Tonight was not England’s night, but the whole nation is incredibly proud of what @EnglandRugby have achieved over the past few months. Hold your heads high boys, you did an outstanding job and we couldn’t have asked more from you.

“To the whole of South Africa - rugby unites all of us in more ways than we can imagine, and tonight I have no doubt that it will unite all of you.

“After last month’s visit, I can’t think of a nation that deserves it more. Well done and enjoy!”

