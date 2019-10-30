Kate Middleton ‘feels sorry’ for Meghan Markle, and is attempting to ‘bring the couples together’

Kate Middleton is said to have reached out to Meghan Markle after her admission that she was struggling. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be reaching out to Meghan Markle following the release of ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

Following Prince Harry’s admission that he and his brother Prince William are “on different paths”, royal fans were left wondering where this left Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, especially following feud speculation between the two women earlier in the year.

However, it has been reported that the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, has reached out to the Duchess of Sussex, 38, as she “feels sorry for her”.

The mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is said to want to “bring the coupes together”.

The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly trying to bring the couples back together. Picture: PA

Royal author Phil Dampier told the Express: “Behind the scenes I’m told Kate is doing her best to bring everyone together and help Meghan.

"None of them want to let the Queen down so Kate is trying to patch things up in private.”

He added: “I’m told she has reached out to Meghan and spoken to her on the phone. Kate feels sorry for her and knows that Meghan is struggling.”

Prince Harry admitted there was distance between him and his brother. Picture: PA

This comes after the documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey aired on ITV two weeks ago.

While the hour-long programme followed the Duke and Duchess’ charity work on their royal tour of Africa, it also touched on the struggles Harry and Meghan have been facing personally.

During a hard hitting interview with Meghan herself, the Duchess said of the British tabloids: “It’s hard, I don’t think anyone can understand that, but in fairness I had no idea – which probably sounds difficult to understand here.

“When I first met my now husband, my friends were happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me ‘I’m sure he’s great, but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life’.

“And I very naively – I’m American, we don’t have that – said ‘what are you talking about? It doesn’t make any sense.’ I didn’t get it. So, yeah, it’s been complicated.”

Kate Middleton "feels sorry" for sister-in-law Meghan Markle. Picture: PA

Talking about dealing with the negative press, the Duchess went on to say: “I’ve said for a long time to Harry, it’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life.

“You’ve got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy. I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip – I’ve tried, I’ve really tried – but I think, what that does internally, is probably really damaging.

“The biggest thing that I know is that, I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair. And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile. But I just take each day as it comes.”

