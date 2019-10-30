Kate Middleton ‘feels sorry’ for Meghan Markle, and is attempting to ‘bring the couples together’

30 October 2019, 11:21

Kate Middleton is said to have reached out to Meghan Markle after her admission that she was struggling
Kate Middleton is said to have reached out to Meghan Markle after her admission that she was struggling. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be reaching out to Meghan Markle following the release of ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

Following Prince Harry’s admission that he and his brother Prince William are “on different paths”, royal fans were left wondering where this left Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, especially following feud speculation between the two women earlier in the year.

However, it has been reported that the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, has reached out to the Duchess of Sussex, 38, as she “feels sorry for her”.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William made secret ‘marriage pact’ after split

The mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is said to want to “bring the coupes together”.

The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly trying to bring the couples back together
The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly trying to bring the couples back together. Picture: PA

Royal author Phil Dampier told the Express: “Behind the scenes I’m told Kate is doing her best to bring everyone together and help Meghan.

"None of them want to let the Queen down so Kate is trying to patch things up in private.”

He added: “I’m told she has reached out to Meghan and spoken to her on the phone. Kate feels sorry for her and knows that Meghan is struggling.”

Prince Harry admitted there was distance between him and his brother
Prince Harry admitted there was distance between him and his brother. Picture: PA

This comes after the documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey aired on ITV two weeks ago.

While the hour-long programme followed the Duke and Duchess’ charity work on their royal tour of Africa, it also touched on the struggles Harry and Meghan have been facing personally.

During a hard hitting interview with Meghan herself, the Duchess said of the British tabloids: “It’s hard, I don’t think anyone can understand that, but in fairness I had no idea – which probably sounds difficult to understand here.

READ MORE: Prince Harry subtly confirmed he and Prince William are still ‘bonded’ during interview, says body language expert

“When I first met my now husband, my friends were happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me ‘I’m sure he’s great, but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life’.

“And I very naively – I’m American, we don’t have that – said ‘what are you talking about? It doesn’t make any sense.’ I didn’t get it. So, yeah, it’s been complicated.”

Kate Middleton "feels sorry" for sister-in-law Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton "feels sorry" for sister-in-law Meghan Markle. Picture: PA

Talking about dealing with the negative press, the Duchess went on to say: “I’ve said for a long time to Harry, it’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life.

“You’ve got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy. I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip – I’ve tried, I’ve really tried – but I think, what that does internally, is probably really damaging.

“The biggest thing that I know is that, I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair. And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile. But I just take each day as it comes.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's hair gets a glamorous makeover, and royal fans are obsessed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Next shares feel the chill despite weather boost for sales

UK & World

Gary Neville backs players to walk off pitch over racism after 'waste of time' Bulgaria punishment

Kovalev vs Canelo: Is Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez too small to win light-heavyweight championship?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

With Saturday’s show just days away, it appears Will may be forced to quit the BBC show all together

Will Bayley could quit Strictly Come Dancing as soon as today as he has ‘less than slim’ chance of performing on Saturday

TV & Movies

Brendyn is a newcomer to the 2020 show and is husband to reserve skater Jessica Hatfield.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Brendyn Hatfield's wife, career and age revealed

TV & Movies

Hollyoaks fans think they know who's going to die

Hollyoaks fans think they know who dies after shock crane smash leaves village in danger

TV & Movies

The panelists were against the school's decision to allow parents to Photoshop kids' pictures

Fury as school photographer gives parents the option to Photoshop their kids' pictures

Lifestyle

Jessica Hatfield has joined the cast of Dancing on Ice.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Jessica Hatfield's husband, career and age revealed

TV & Movies

Peter Andre has opened up about his fears for son Junior

Peter Andre ‘worried’ after scammer impersonated Junior, 14, and asked for inappropriate photos

Celebrities