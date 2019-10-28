Kate Middleton and Prince William made secret ‘marriage pact’ after split

Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to have made a pact following their split in 2007. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be a picture-perfect couple, but their relationship wasn’t always so simple.

Kate Middleton and Prince William met at University in 2001, and went on to marry in 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

Since the Duke and Duchess tied the knot, they have welcomed three adorable children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, completing their perfect little family.

However, years before finding their happily ever after, the couple turned to a ‘marriage pact’ to take pressure of their relationship.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have now been happily married for eight years. Picture: PA

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Kate and William made their ‘pact’ just after getting back together in 2007.

The couple had previously split earlier in the year, but celebrated their reconciliation with a trip to the island of Desroches in the Seychelles.

Katie Nicholl writes in her book Kate: The Future Queen: “There on the paradise island, William promised Kate that he was in the relationship for the long term.

“For the very first time, they talked seriously about marriage, and with the ocean before them and beneath the night sky, they made a pact to marry."

Kate and William met in 2001 at University in Scotland. Picture: PA

The author explains that the idea was to “take the pressure off and just promise we'll end up together”.

Kate and William reflected on their split during their engagement interview, speaking candidly about what they learnt from their time apart.

William said: “We were both very young. We were both defining ourselves as such and being different characters.

“It was very much trying to find out way and we were growing up, it was just a bit of space – things worked out for the better."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married in 2011. Picture: PA

Kate went on to add: “I think I... at the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person.

"You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realised, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time."

