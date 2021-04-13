How to sign Prince Philip's funeral book of condolence

People can leave messages for the royal family in Prince Philip's online book of condolence. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen has created an online book of condolence where members of the public can pay their respects to the late Prince Philip.

With preparations for Prince Philip's funeral underway for Saturday, April 17, members of the public are being urged to not visit Windsor Castle or other royal residences under Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, Buckingham Palace have created an online book of condolence which mourning members of the public can write in.

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral has been scaled back due to the pandemic, meaning that it will not be a public service and only 30 people can attend the ceremony.

However, the book allows people grieving the late Prince Philip to share their words online.

READ MORE: Who is attending Prince Philip's funeral?

The Royal Family have set up an online book people can sign to remember the late Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

How can I sign Prince Philip's funeral book of condolence?

You can sign the book of condolence here.

People wishing to leave a message will be asked to give their name, email address and location alongside their words.

On the Royal Family's website, they explain that a "selection of messages" will be passed onto members of the family.

They add that the message may also be held in the Royal Archives "for posterity".

You will not be able to view other people's messages by submitting your own.

Prince Philip passed away last Friday at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

When did Prince Philip die and when is his funeral?

Prince Philip died on Friday, April 9.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle, where he had recently returned to following a lengthy hospital stay.

The Queen announced the news her husband had passed away on the same day, writing in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Prince Philip's funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The service will begin at 3PM following a national minutes silence.

READ NOW: Prince Harry calls Prince Philip ‘legend of banter’ in sweet tribute to his grandfather