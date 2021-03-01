Prince Philip, 99, transferred to different hospital as he continues to fight infection

Prince Philip was taken to another hospital today via ambulance. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Philip has moved hospitals just under two weeks after being taken to King Edward VII's Hospital in London.

Prince Philip, 99, has been transferred to a different hospital as he continues to fight an infection.

A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen's husband was being moved from King Edward VII's Hospital in London to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where he will continue to be treated for an infection.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital almost two weeks ago. Picture: Getty

This comes just under two weeks after the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital after falling ill.

The full statement from the Palace reads: "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

Prince Philip was taken to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in an ambulance. Picture: Getty

Earlier in the day, an ambulance could be seen collecting a patient from the hospital, later confirmed to be Prince Philip.

The Queen remains at Windsor Castle, which is where she was staying with Prince Philip before he was taken to hospital.

The Duke's son, Prince Edward last week said that his father was "looking forward" to leaving hospital.

The Queen remains at Windsor Castle where she was staying with Prince Philip before he went to hospital. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "As far as I'm aware, well I did speak to them the other day, so he's a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing.

"So we keep our fingers crossed."

Prince Charles visited his father in hospital last week. Picture: Getty

This comes just after Prince Charles visited his father in hospital two weekends ago.

