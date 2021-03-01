Prince Philip, 99, transferred to different hospital as he continues to fight infection

1 March 2021, 12:58

Prince Philip was taken to another hospital today via ambulance
Prince Philip was taken to another hospital today via ambulance. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Philip has moved hospitals just under two weeks after being taken to King Edward VII's Hospital in London.

Prince Philip, 99, has been transferred to a different hospital as he continues to fight an infection.

A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen's husband was being moved from King Edward VII's Hospital in London to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where he will continue to be treated for an infection.

READ MORE: Prince Harry raps the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme with James Corden in hilarious new interview

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital almost two weeks ago
The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital almost two weeks ago. Picture: Getty

This comes just under two weeks after the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital after falling ill.

The full statement from the Palace reads: "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

Prince Philip was taken to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in an ambulance
Prince Philip was taken to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in an ambulance. Picture: Getty

Earlier in the day, an ambulance could be seen collecting a patient from the hospital, later confirmed to be Prince Philip.

The Queen remains at Windsor Castle, which is where she was staying with Prince Philip before he was taken to hospital.

The Duke's son, Prince Edward last week said that his father was "looking forward" to leaving hospital.

The Queen remains at Windsor Castle where she was staying with Prince Philip before he went to hospital
The Queen remains at Windsor Castle where she was staying with Prince Philip before he went to hospital. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "As far as I'm aware, well I did speak to them the other day, so he's a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing.

"So we keep our fingers crossed."

Prince Charles visited his father in hospital last week
Prince Charles visited his father in hospital last week. Picture: Getty

This comes just after Prince Charles visited his father in hospital two weekends ago.

READ NOW: Harry and Meghan open up about decision to leave UK in first Oprah interview clip

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexei Navalny: 'Psychological torture and self-isolation' inside Putin critic's Russian prison

UK & World

COVID-19: UK to discuss EU proposals for coronavirus vaccine passport aimed at reviving international travel

UK & World

FC Barcelona: Arrests after police raid Camp Nou stadium

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Married at First Sight Australia's Dan Webb dated Love Island star Vanessa Sierra

Married at First Sight Australia's Dan Webb dated Love Island star Vanessa Sierra

TV & Movies

Dog owners need to be vigilant as the number of dog thefts continues to increase

Experts warns pet owners to never leave dogs tied up outside shops amid rise in thefts

Lifestyle

The woman wanted some of the money to help with her financial struggles

Woman who bought nephew winning lottery ticket shocks family as she asks for share of the cash

Lifestyle

The new series of Masterchef was filmed last year

Masterchef behind-the-scenes secrets: What happens to the leftover food and how long do they film for?

TV & Movies

Gordon appeared to let out a rude word on Saturday Night Takeaway at the weekend...

Ant and Dec forced to apologise as Gordon Ramsay 'swears' on Saturday Night Takeaway

TV & Movies

Your pet can get paid to be a dog food tester

Your dog can now get paid £100 a month to become a pet food critic

Lifestyle