Who is Prince Philip's private secretary and is he attending the funeral?

15 April 2021, 12:27

Prince Philip's private secretary [not pictured] is said to be attending the funeral
Prince Philip's private secretary [not pictured] is said to be attending the funeral. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell is believed to be one of the 30 people attending Prince Philip's funeral following his 10 years of service to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip's funeral will take place this Saturday, April 17, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 30 people are allowed to attend the service, with the late Duke of Edinburgh's private secretary Archie Miller-Bakewell believed to be one of them.

But who is brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell and how long did he work for Prince Philip?

READ MORE: How to sign Prince Philip's funeral book of condolence

Prince Philip's funeral will only have 30 guests due to Covid-19 restrictions
Prince Philip's funeral will only have 30 guests due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Getty

Who is Archie Miller-Bakewell?

Archie Miller-Bakewell was Prince Philip's private secretary until his recent death.

The brigadier keeps himself out of the spotlight so details about his life and scarce.

We do know, however, that Archie worked at the Duke's private secretary for over a decade, and was one of Philip's most senior and trusted aides.

Archie's job meant he organised Prince Philip's diary, joined him at royal events and even stood in for him if the Duke could not make it.

Is Archie Miller-Bakewell attending Prince Philip's funeral?

Archie Miller-Bakewell is believed to be one of the few people outside the royal family that will be attending the funeral for the late Prince Philip.

On the Royal Family's official website, they explain that following a procession on the day of the funeral, Archie will join the rest of the royals in entering St George's Chapel.

It reads: "All those who have taken part in the procession will not enter St. George’s Chapel except the Members of the Royal Family, and His Royal Highness’s Private Secretary."

While the guests have not been confirmed, it appears Archie will be present as the Duke is laid to rest.

READ NOW: Prince Harry calls Prince Philip ‘legend of banter’ in sweet tribute to his grandfather

