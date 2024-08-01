Kate Middleton and Prince William 'hope' to attend Paris Olympics 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely to attend the Paris Olympics 2024. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Will the Prince and Princess of Wales be heading to the Olympics this summer in Paris?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are avid supporters of all British sports from tennis, football, rugby, swimming and much more - so how likely is it they will attend the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Currently on their annual summer break, where they usually holiday in Balmoral Castle in Scotland, questions over whether the royals will travel to Paris with their children George, Charlotte and Louis have risen.

Despite Kate's ongoing health care for her recent cancer diagnosis, the Duchess of Cornwall has still managed a number of public outings recently which include Wimbledon 2024 and the King's Trooping of the Colour.

After having such a good time at the London Olympics in 2012, it's thought Kate and William may not be able to resist another sporting event considering it's so close to home.

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed the London 2012 Olympics. Picture: Getty

Are Kate Middleton and Prince William attending the Paris Olympics?

At present, no details have been confirmed of their attendance but as it's for enjoyment, it may not be something Kensington Palace announce or confirm.

However, the Princess is said to be feeling "well" and wants to cross the Channel to enjoy some of the action.

A source told the Express: "The Princess would love to go to the Olympics. She has such fond memories of London 2012 and is keen to go to another Games while it's so close to home.”

When attending the 2012 Games, they watched the cycling at the velodrome, tennis, hockey, swimming, athletics, gymnastics and football.

Now their three children are older, it is likely the royal couple could bring them along to be inspired by the athletes too.

Of course, all public appearances rely on Kate feeling well and positive as her full recovery is the most important thing.

Kensington Palace are yet to officially confirm any back to work details for Kate in 2024.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended a number of events at the London Olympics. Picture: Getty

Have any royals attended the Paris Olympics 2024?

Princess Anne, who had a recent stint in hospital, has already headed to Paris to enjoy some sporting action.

While she did not attend the Opening Ceremony, she has watched the Rugby Sevens as well as present medals at the Men's 110m Breaststroke final.

She also handed out medals to the winning Great British equestrian team.

Royals from across the globe have been flying in to enjoy the games including Princess Leonor of Spain and the Dutch King Wilhem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

