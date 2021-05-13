Prince Philip remembered through the years in new stamps released by Royal Mail

The Royal Mail has released stamps in memory of Prince Philip. Picture: Royal Mail/Getty Images

By Heart reporter

New stamps will be released in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip is set to feature on four new stamps released by the Royal Mail.

The Duke of Edinburgh - who passed away last month at the age of 99 - will be captured at different stages of his life.

One of the black and white images is a portrait of Philip as a young man, which was taken by the photographer Baron.

The second sees the duke at the passing out parade of his son at Dartmouth Naval College in Devon.

In a third photo, Philip can be seen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, while the fourth and final picture is a more recent portrait taken by photographer Terry O'Neill.

Prince Philip will be remembered in a set of new stamps. Picture: Royal Mail

Prince Philip attending the passing out parade at Dartmouth Naval College, Devon. Picture: Royal Mail

The Queen’s head will also feature on the stamps, with Royal Mail boss Simon Thompson saying: "Throughout adulthood, The Duke of Edinburgh dedicated himself to the service of this country, the Commonwealth and to the many causes he was involved with.

“For more than seven decades he was at the centre of our national life.

"His passing is a key moment in our history which we mark with this set of commemorative stamps.”

The four stamps are presented in a miniature sheet at a cost of £6.65, which includes:

2nd Class stamp: HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh taken by the photographer Baron

1st Class: HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attending the passing out parade of Prince Andrew at Dartmouth Naval College, Devon.

£1.70: HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

£2.55: HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh taken by the photographer Terry O’Neill

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Picture: Royal Mail

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh taken by the photographer Terry O’Neill. Picture: Royal Mail

These will be on sale from June 24 and are available now to pre-order here.

This comes after the Queen made her first major public engagement since her husband's passing at the State Opening of Parliament.

Philip would usually sit to the left of the Queen in the Consort's Throne, however, this throne was removed from the House of Lords.

The address from the Queen set out the Government's legislative plans and marked the beginning of a session of the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

