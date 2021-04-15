Where is Prince Philip's funeral taking place?

Prince Phillip will be buried at the same church where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip's funeral is taking place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor,

Since Prince Philip passed away on April 9, the eyes of the world have been on the UK - least of all to see the ancient and spectacular traditions that usually come with a royal death.

Sadly due to coronavirus, the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will not have all the pomp and ceremony that are usually expected with such grand - but sad - events.

Prince Philip's funeral is taking place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Duke’s coffin will be moved in a small ceremonial procession from the state entrance of Windsor Castle to the chapel on the morning of the funeral.

It will be draped with the Duke's personal standard, and decorated with a wreath of flowers, his Naval cap and his sword.

The coffin will be transported in a special Land Rover hearse that he helped to design, and his senior family members will walk behind it.

The Queen will not walk in the procession.

A Palace spokesman said: "In line with Government guidelines and public health measures, there will be no public processions and the Duke's funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle."

St. George's Chapel is close to Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

Which Royal weddings have happened at St. George's Chapel?

Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, 2018

Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 2018

Where will Prince Philip be buried?

Prince Philip will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault after his funeral, which is below St. George's Chapel.

It was constructed between 1804 and 1810 for George III, who died in 1820. Other Kings buried here are George IV and William IV.

However, when the Queen dies, the Duke will be moved to the King George VI memorial chapel, where the Queen’s father, George VI, and the Queen Mother are also interred, to lie beside his wife of over 73 years.