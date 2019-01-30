Prince William and Kate Middleton's BIZARRE nicknames for each other have been 'revealed'

Kate Middleton and Prince William have some very unexpected pet-names for each other. Picture: Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton have very unexpected couple pet-names for each other

Thought Kate Middleton and Prince William were far too busy and important to have silly nicknames for each other? Think again. Because their pet-names they use in their relationship have been 'revealed' - and they're very, uhm, odd.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly jokingly calls her husband 'baldy', and he in turn refers to her as the 'DoD', or Duchess of 'Dolittle'.

Read more: Kate Middleton: Duchess of Cambridge mirrors Meghan Markle in Scotland as she recycles Alexander McQueen tartan coat

Kate's nickname for Wills came from the fact he “complained about her endless mane of hair [so ‘baldy’] has been her sharp retort," a source told The Sun.

Kate Middleton reportedly refers to Prince William as 'baldy'. Picture: Getty

And William's name for Kate could be another dig - as she was reportedly criticised by the Queen for not having a full time career before she got married.

A royal source added: “The royals are not very good at communicating with one another so this is one way around it. Nicknames are a way of taking the family tension out of things.

“They can also be a rather childlike family. They love to play games and they give each other silly presents. I think it’s because they have to be so earnest in their public lives.

“Royals have always played in private. So William and Kate are really carrying on a long held tradition.

This royal nickname revelation comes just days after it was reported that Prince George told a dog-walker in a park that his name was 'Archie' while he was out with his grandmother Carole Middleton and his sister Charlotte.

It is not known whether the eldest of William and Kate's children, five, was given the nickname by his family, or whether he chose it for himself.

The unnamed dog-walker said, according to The Sun: “I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn’t, but George started stroking my dog. Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it.

"To my astonishment he said ‘I’m called Archie’ with a big smile on his face. I don’t know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely.”

NOW READ:

Megan Markle and Kate Middleton 'refuse to wear seatbelts' for SHOCKING reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will snub royal nannies in break from tradition

Princess Diana's niece looks EXACTLY like Princess Charlotte in throwback snap