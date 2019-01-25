Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will snub royal nannies in break from tradition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to Doria for help. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made it very clear they are set to do things their own way, as they break from royal tradition to raise their first child.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reported to be ditching royal nannies when they have their first child in April.

New reports claim the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will relying on Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland for extra support with the baby, amid claims she is moving in with them.

Doria, who is currently living in California, is reportedly set to get her very own wing when Harry and Meghan complete renovations at their multi-million pound Windsor home at Frogmore House.

According to Vanity Fair's royal reporter Katie Nicholl, who spoke to multiple sources, "they do not plan to hire a nanny or nurse initially, and will instead rely on the help of Meghan’s mother."

Doria Ragland is reportedly set to get her own wing at their new Windsor home. Picture: Getty

This would be a huge break from tradition for the royal couple, as generations of royals - including Prince William and Kate Middleton - have opted for trained nannies from Norland's College.

Daycare isn't the only thing that Meghan and Harry are interested in changing, as it's claimed they want to make their home is as high-tech as possible.

"They are going all out with the refurbishment of the house, and as Harry loves his gadgets, it’s going to be very cool," a source said.

"They’ll be able to control everything from their smart phones."