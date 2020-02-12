Prince William is 'a romantic' and will treat Kate Middleton to thoughtful Valentine's Day, royal expert reveals

Kate Middleton and Prince William could be spending a romantic evening together for Valentine's Day. Picture: PA/GETTY

By Alice Dear

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, what will the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge be up to?

Kate Middleton and Prince William may be busy with royal engagements and raising their three children – Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 – but not too busy for a bit of romance, it appears.

Valentine's Day this year lands on Friday, a day both Kate and William have off, according to the royal calendar, which means they could put some time aside for date night.

Prince William is said to be a "romantic deep down", says royal expert Katie Nicholl, who also said the couple are "clearly very happy in their marriage".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been busy with royal duties. Picture: PA

Talking to OK! magazine about the royal couple, Katie said she thinks Kate and William will use the date to spend some time together.

However, she adds that this can sometime be hard for the couple as it's difficult to go undercover.

Kate Middleton and Prince William could head to their favourite Italian or stay in. Picture: PA

Katie also said there is a chance Prince Harry's older brother could take his wife to their favourite Italian restaurant, located in Kensington, London.

The restaurant is said to be just by the palace, and somewhere they've been for dinner before.

Prince William is said to be a "big romantic" deep down. Picture: Getty

The royal expert added: "I’m sure there will be a card and a thoughtful present for Kate," and added that if they can't get out to celebrate Valentine's Day, they would instead have a quiet dinner at home.

The couple could probably do with a relaxing night in following a few pretty stressful months for the royal family.

