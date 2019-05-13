There’s another hidden tribute to Princess Diana in Meghan and Harry’s latest picture of baby Archie

Meghan Markle held baby Archie in this beautiful image posted for Mother's Day. Picture: Sussex Royal/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry remembered Princess Diana with their post for Mother’s Day in more way than one.

Meghan Markle celebrated her first International Mother’s Day this week after giving birth to her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, on 6th May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked the occasion with a special picture of the newborn on their Instagram page, Sussex Royal.

In the snap, Meghan can be seen holding her son’s feet as they stand above a bed of flowers.

The caption next to the image read: “Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered.

Princess Diana was remembered in a beautiful way on International Mother's Day. Picture: Getty

“We honour and celebrate each and every one of you.”

The couple remembered Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana with the caption, but also added another subtle tribute in the image.

The bed of flowers Meghan and Archie and stood above are a bed of Forget-Me-Nots.

The flower symbolises true love as well as faithful love and memories.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, Archie, on the 6th May. Picture: PA

The flower also means – as given away in the name – to not forget.

The flower is also said to have been Diana’s favourite flower.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English tweeted about the picture: “I understand the picture was taken at Frogmore Cottage, the Sussex’s new Windsor home, with Princess Diana's favourite flower - forget me nots - in the background.”