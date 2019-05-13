There’s another hidden tribute to Princess Diana in Meghan and Harry’s latest picture of baby Archie

13 May 2019, 14:53

Meghan Markle held baby Archie in this beautiful image posted for Mother's Day
Meghan Markle held baby Archie in this beautiful image posted for Mother's Day. Picture: Sussex Royal/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry remembered Princess Diana with their post for Mother’s Day in more way than one.

Meghan Markle celebrated her first International Mother’s Day this week after giving birth to her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, on 6th May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked the occasion with a special picture of the newborn on their Instagram page, Sussex Royal.

In the snap, Meghan can be seen holding her son’s feet as they stand above a bed of flowers.

The caption next to the image read: “Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered.

Princess Diana was remembered in a beautiful way on International Mother's Day
Princess Diana was remembered in a beautiful way on International Mother's Day. Picture: Getty

READ MORE: Outtakes from the royal baby photocall reveals intimate moments between Meghan and Harry

“We honour and celebrate each and every one of you.”

The couple remembered Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana with the caption, but also added another subtle tribute in the image.

The bed of flowers Meghan and Archie and stood above are a bed of Forget-Me-Nots.

The flower symbolises true love as well as faithful love and memories.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, Archie, on the 6th May
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, Archie, on the 6th May. Picture: PA

The flower also means – as given away in the name – to not forget.

The flower is also said to have been Diana’s favourite flower.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English tweeted about the picture: “I understand the picture was taken at Frogmore Cottage, the Sussex’s new Windsor home, with Princess Diana's favourite flower - forget me nots - in the background.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

London Bridge attack inquest: Youngest victim tripped over before she was fatally stabbed

UK & World

Ethan Allen is a contender to follow in his sister Gabby's footsteps on Love Island this year

Love Island's Gabby Allen appears to CONFIRM her model brother Ethan is part of this year's cast

Showbiz

Michael Gove: Theresa May will be prime minister 'for a while to come yet'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash announced they were having a baby in February

Stacey Solomon shares adorable photos from star-studded baby shower

Celebrities

Nando's are now selling food on Jet2

Jet2Holidays have just added Nando’s to their flight menu

Lifestyle

The Eurovision Song Contest odds are in

Who will win Eurovision 2019? Latest odds and favourites for this year

TV & Movies

Jodie Comer is known for her role as Villanelle in Killing Eve

Who is Jodie Comer, what is the Killing Eve star’s real accent and when was she in Doctor Foster?

Celebrities

Matalan's 'mini me' range has been released just in time for summer

Matalan is selling matching swimwear for the whole family - and prices start from just £5

Fashion

These couples all found love on First Dates

Which First Dates couples are still together and who is married with babies after meeting on the Channel 4 show?

TV & Movies