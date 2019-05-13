Meghan Markle shares new photo of royal baby Archie for Mother's Day - with tribute to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle has shared a new photo of baby Archie. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

The Duke and Duchess have released an adorable picture on Meghan's first Mother's Day

Last week (6th May) Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy with Prince Harry by her side.

And now the Duchess of Sussex has shared a sweet new photo of son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to celebrate Mother’s Day in the US.

Posted on the official Sussex Royal social media account, the photo sees Los Angeles-raised Meghan holding her baby’s feet.

Alongside the picture, a caption tributes mothers all around the world, as it reads: “Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lose but forever remembered.

“We honour an celebrate each and every one of you

“Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe.

“This is the first Mother’s Day for the Duchess of Sussex.”

The post also included a quote from the poem “lands,” by Nayyirah Waheed which says: “My mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived.”

The adorable photo has been liked thousands of times, with Royal fans rushing to comment.

“Just beautiful …,” wrote one, while a second said: “Aww Archie Harrison’s Little Feet are Cute🥰Happy Mother’s Day Meghan. I hope you’re enjoying your First of Many.”

And a third added: “What a beautiful photo.”

Royal experts have also pointed out a significant tie to Prince Harry and Prince William’s mum, Princess Diana.

In the picture, former Suits actress Meghan held her son in front of forget-me-not flowers, which were the late Princess of Wales’ favourite bloom.

This comes after the Duke and Duchess introduced their first born to the world for the first time on Tuesday (7th May).

Stepping out in front of photographers at Windsor, the royal couple described welcoming Archie as “magical”, with Meghan adding: “It's pretty amazing.

"I mean, I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm."

Meghan also broke royal tradition with Harry holding the baby, as in the past, it has always been the mother who holds the baby while they make their royal debut.

The Sussex’s later released a picture of the Queen and Prince Philip meeting the baby for the first time.

Meghan's mother Doria was also in the picture, and is believed to have been by Meghan's side when she gave birth.